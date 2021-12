Two German diplomats have been ordered to leave Russia amid tensions surrounding a 2019 murder in a German park Two German diplomats have been ordered to leave Russia amid tensions surrounding a 2019 murder in a German park

Russia ordered two German diplomats to leave on Monday, in a tit-for-tat move after Berlin expelled two Russian diplomats.

The latest diplomatic tensions between Russia and Germany stem from a 2019 murder of an ex-Chechen commander in a Berlin park. A German court last week ruled that Moscow ordered the assassination.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

