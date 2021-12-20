Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030

The Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market held a market size of USD 1,081.6 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% from 2022 to 2030.



Increased awareness among people towards monitoring & preventive health and surge in the diabetic population are some of the factors which are anticipated to drive market growth. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in India, there were 74,194.7 thousand people suffering from diabetes in 2021 and this number is expected to reach 92,973.7 thousand by 2030 and 124,874.7 thousand by 2045. Moreover, inaccurate and expensive systems are anticipated to negatively influence the market growth over the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market is classified based on component, demographics, and end user. Based on component, the sensors segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of over 36.2% and the transmitters & receivers’ segment is anticipated to account for the second largest market share. On the basis of demographics, the adult population segment is expected to hold the largest market share and is also estimated to

grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.49% over the forecast period.



Based on region, the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market has been divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific. ASEAN is divided into Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia. China is expected to hold the largest market share of around 36.2% and India is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 13.35% over the projected period.



Key players functioning in the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market include Abbott Laboratories, DexCom, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., GlySens Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Senseonics Holdings, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Other prominent players. The 9 major players in the market collectively hold around 78% share of the total market.



Recent Developments by Market Players in the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market



 In November 2021, Abbott collaborated with the American Diabetes Association and launched a community initiative, ADA’s first program under its Health Equity Now platform. The initiative is launched in Columbus, Ohio for advancing access to diabetes care and technology.

 In November 2020, Medtronic launched the InPen, a FDA-cleared smart insulin pen. The device is integrated with real-time Guardian Connect CGM data. The device provides real-time glucose readings along with information regarding insulin dosage, hence providing adequate information to users for managing diabetes.

 In August 2020, Senseonics partnered with Ascensia Diabetes Care, using a collaboration and commercialization agreement. Through this, Ascenia became a worldwide distributor of Senseonics’ Eversense CGM systems.

 In October 2019, Dexcom’s G6 Pro Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system received U.S. FDA approval for healthcare professionals to use with the patients, of 2 years age and above.

Market Segmentation



By Component

• Sensors

• Transmitters and Receivers

• Integrated Insulin Pumps

• Others



By Demographics

• Child Population (<14 Years)

• Adult Population (>14 Years)



By End User

• Diagnostics/Clinics

• ICUs

• Home Healthcare

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6. Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Developer

4.1.2. Technology Integrator

4.1.3. Service Provider

4.1.4. End User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.2.1. Prevalence of diabetes in Asia Pacific

4.2.2. Sales of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices in Asia Pacific

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.2. Price Trend Analysis, By Product

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis, By Application

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Sensors

5.2.2. Transmitters & Receivers

5.2.3. Integrated Insulin Pumps

5.2.4. Others



Chapter 6. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis, By Demographics

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Child Population (<14 years) 6.2.2. Adult Population (>14 years)



Chapter 7. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis, By End user

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. Diagnostics/Clinics

7.2.2. ICUs

7.2.3. Home Healthcare



Chapter 8. Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis, By Region

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. China

8.2.2. India

8.2.3. Japan

8.2.4. South Korea

8.2.5. Australia & New Zealand

8.2.6. Indonesia

8.2.7. ASEAN

8.2.7.1. Malaysia

8.2.7.2. Thailand

8.2.7.3. Philippines

8.2.7.4. Vietnam

8.2.7.5. Singapore

8.2.8. Rest of Asia Pacific



Chapter 9. China Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Demographics

9.2.3. By End User



Chapter 10. India Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Demographics

10.2.3. By End User



Chapter 11. Japan Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Demographics

11.2.3. By End User



Chapter 12. South Korea Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

12.2.1. By Component

12.2.2. By Demographics

12.2.3. By End User



Chapter 13. Australia & New Zealand Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

13.2.1. By Component

13.2.2. By Demographics

13.2.3. By End User



Chapter 14. ASEAN Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

14.2.1. By Component

14.2.2. By Demographics

14.2.3. By End User

14.2.4. By Country



Chapter 15. Indonesia Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis

15.1. Key Insights

15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

15.2.1. By Component

15.2.2. By Demographics

15.2.3. By End User



Chapter 16. Rest of Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market Analysis

16.1. Key Insights

16.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

16.2.1. By Component

16.2.2. By Demographics

16.2.3. By End User



Chapter 17. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

17.1. Abbott Laboratories

17.2. DexCom, Inc.

17.3. A. Menarini Diagnostics

17.4. Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

17.5. GlySens Incorporated

17.6. Johnson & Johnson

17.7. Medtronic plc

17.8. Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

17.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

17.10. Other Prominent Players

