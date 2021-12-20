Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period 2022-2030

The Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market held a market size of USD 1,081.6 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.22% from 2022 to 2030.
Increased awareness among people towards monitoring & preventive health and surge in the diabetic population are some of the factors which are anticipated to drive market growth. According to the International Diabetes Federation, in India, there were 74,194.7 thousand people suffering from diabetes in 2021 and this number is expected to reach 92,973.7 thousand by 2030 and 124,874.7 thousand by 2045. Moreover, inaccurate and expensive systems are anticipated to negatively influence the market growth over the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market is classified based on component, demographics, and end user. Based on component, the sensors segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of over 36.2% and the transmitters & receivers’ segment is anticipated to account for the second largest market share. On the basis of demographics, the adult population segment is expected to hold the largest market share and is also estimated to
grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.49% over the forecast period.
Based on region, the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market has been divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand, Indonesia, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific. ASEAN is divided into Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, and Indonesia. China is expected to hold the largest market share of around 36.2% and India is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate of 13.35% over the projected period.
Key players functioning in the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) market include Abbott Laboratories, DexCom, Inc., A. Menarini Diagnostics, Echo Therapeutics, Inc., GlySens Incorporated, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, Senseonics Holdings, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Other prominent players. The 9 major players in the market collectively hold around 78% share of the total market.
Recent Developments by Market Players in the Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Market
In November 2021, Abbott collaborated with the American Diabetes Association and launched a community initiative, ADA’s first program under its Health Equity Now platform. The initiative is launched in Columbus, Ohio for advancing access to diabetes care and technology.
In November 2020, Medtronic launched the InPen, a FDA-cleared smart insulin pen. The device is integrated with real-time Guardian Connect CGM data. The device provides real-time glucose readings along with information regarding insulin dosage, hence providing adequate information to users for managing diabetes.
In August 2020, Senseonics partnered with Ascensia Diabetes Care, using a collaboration and commercialization agreement. Through this, Ascenia became a worldwide distributor of Senseonics’ Eversense CGM systems.
In October 2019, Dexcom’s G6 Pro Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) system received U.S. FDA approval for healthcare professionals to use with the patients, of 2 years age and above.
Market Segmentation
By Component
• Sensors
• Transmitters and Receivers
• Integrated Insulin Pumps
• Others
By Demographics
• Child Population (<14 Years)
• Adult Population (>14 Years)
By End User
• Diagnostics/Clinics
• ICUs
• Home Healthcare
