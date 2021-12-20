Teeth Whitening Products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period 2022-2030

The global teeth whitening products market held a market size of USD 4,998 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2022 to 2030.

Growing consciousness and awareness about oral health and hygiene is anticipated to drive market growth. Moreover, increasing influence of social media about aesthetics is also estimated to fuel the market growth. However, restrictions on usage of teeth whitening products are anticipated to negatively influence the market growth over the forecast period.



The global teeth whitening products market is classified based on solution, composition, treatment option, sales channel, and end user.



Based on solution, the supplies/material segment is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 70%.



On the basis of composition, the hydrogen peroxide segment is estimated to hold a major share of over 45% and the glycerin segment is expected to hold the second largest market share.



Based on treatment option, the professionally dispensed take-home kits segment is account for the largest market share.



On the basis of sales channel, the online segment is expected to account for about 30% of the offline market. Based on end user, the household segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share.



Based on region, the global Teeth Whitening Products market has been divided into Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share and is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.49% during the forecast period. North America segment is anticipated to account for the second largest market share owing to growing adoption of technologically advanced products in the U.S. and Canada.



Key players functioning in the global Teeth Whitening Products market include BURST USA Inc., Burts Bees (CLX Group), Colgate-Palmolive, Davids Natural Toothpaste Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Go Natural, Hello Products, Johnson and Johnson, Ludovico Martelli SpA, Mr. Blanc, Nu Skin, Proctor and Gamble, Supersmile, Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever, Go Smile, and Other Prominent Players. The 10 major players in the market collectively hold around 60% share of the total market.



Recent Developments by Market Players in the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market

 In November 2021, Johnson & Johnson announced plans to separate its Consumer Health business. Brands in the consumer health segment include Listerine, Aveeno, Tylenol, Neutrogena, BAND-AID, and Johnson’s, among others.

 In October 2021, Ultradent Products, Inc. launched Enamelast Flavor Free fluoride varnish and enhanced its Enamelast fluoride varnish family lineup. With this, the company expanded its product portfolio.



Market Segmentation



By Solution

• Supplies/Material

o Powder

o Strips

o Rinses

o Gels

o Floss

o Toothpaste

o Sugar free chewing gum

• Equipment/Device

o Toothbrush

o Teeth whitening pen

o Tooth polisher cleaner whitener

o Teeth bleaching machine

o Teeth LED bleaching accelerator



By Composition

• Hydrogen Peroxide

• Carbopol

• Glycerine

• Others



By Treatment Option

• In-Office Whitening

• Professionally Dispensed Take-Home Kits

• Over-The-Counter Products



By Sales Channel

• Offline

o Medical Stores

o Supermarkets

o Others

• Online

o E-Commerce

o Brand Website



By End User

• Dentist (Clinical Use)

• Household

o Kids

o Adults

o Old Age

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Research Framework

1.1 Research Objective

1.2 Product Overview

1.3 Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Qualitative Research

2.1.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.2 Quantitative Research

2.2.1 Primary & Secondary Sources

2.3 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents, By Region

2.4 Assumption for the Study

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.6. Data Triangulation



Chapter 3. Executive Summary: Global Teeth Whitening Products Market



Chapter 4. Global Teeth Whitening Products Market Overview

4.1. Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.1.1. Raw Material Provider

4.1.2. Technology Integrators

4.1.3. Manufacturer

4.1.4. Distributor

4.1.5. End-User

4.2. Industry Outlook

4.3. PESTLE Analysis

4.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5. Degree of Competition

4.5. Market Dynamics and Trends

4.5.1. Growth Drivers

4.5.2. Restraints

4.5.3. Challenges

4.5.4. Key Trends

4.6. Covid-19 Impact Assessment on Market Growth Trend

4.7. Market Growth and Outlook

4.7.1. Market Revenue Estimates and Forecast (US$ Mn), 2017 – 2030

4.7.2. Pricing Analysis

4.8. Competition Dashboard

4.8.1. Market Concentration Rate

4.8.2. Company Market Share Analysis (Value %), 2020

4.8.3. Competitor Mapping



Chapter 5. Global Teeth Whitening Products Market, By Solution

5.1. Key Insights

5.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

5.2.1. Supplies/Material

5.2.1.1. Powder

5.2.1.2. Strips

5.2.1.3. Rinses

5.2.1.4. Gels

5.2.1.5. Floss

5.2.1.6. Toothpaste

5.2.1.7. Sugar free chewing gum

5.2.2. Equipment/ Device

5.2.2.1. Toothbrush

5.2.2.2. Teeth whitening pen

5.2.2.3. Tooth polisher cleaner whitener

5.2.2.4. Teeth bleaching machine

5.2.2.5. Teeth LED bleaching accelerator



Chapter 6. Global Teeth Whitening Products (Supplies/material) Market, By Composition

6.1. Key Insights

6.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. Hydrogen Peroxide

6.2.2. Carbopol

6.2.3. Glycerine

6.2.4. Others



Chapter 7. Global Teeth Whitening Products Market, By Treatment Options

7.1. Key Insights

7.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

7.2.1. In-office whitening

7.2.2. Professionally Dispensed Take-home Kits

7.2.3. Over-the-counter Products



Chapter 8. Global Teeth Whitening Products Market, By Sales Channel

8.1. Key Insights

8.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2018 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

8.2.1. Offline

8.2.1.1. Medical Stores

8.2.1.2. Supermarkets

8.2.1.3. Others

8.2.2. Online

8.2.2.1. E-commerce

8.2.2.2. Brand Website



Chapter 9. Global Teeth Whitening Products Market, By End User

9.1. Key Insights

9.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

9.2.1. Dentist (Clinical use)

9.2.2. Household

9.2.2.1. Kids

9.2.2.2. Adults

9.2.2.3. Old Age



Chapter 10. Global Teeth Whitening Products Market, By Region/ Country

10.1. Key Insights

10.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

10.2.1. North America

10.2.1.1. The U.S.

10.2.1.2. Canada

10.2.1.3. Mexico

10.2.2. Europe

10.2.2.1. The UK

10.2.2.2. Germany

10.2.2.3. France

10.2.2.4. Italy

10.2.2.5. Spain

10.2.2.6. Poland

10.2.2.7. Russia

10.2.2.8. Rest of Europe

10.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.2.3.1. China

10.2.3.2. India

10.2.3.3. Japan

10.2.3.4. Australia & New Zealand

10.2.3.5. ASEAN

10.2.3.5.1. Malaysia

10.2.3.5.2. Singapore

10.2.3.5.3. Thailand

10.2.3.5.4. Philippines

10.2.3.5.5. Indonesia

10.2.3.5.6. Vietnam

10.2.3.6. Rest of Asia Pacific

10.2.4. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

10.2.4.1. UAE

10.2.4.2. Saudi Arabia

10.2.4.3. South Africa

10.2.4.4. Rest of MEA

10.2.5. South America

10.2.5.1. Brazil

10.2.5.2. Argentina

10.2.5.3. Rest of South America



Chapter 11. North America Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

11.1. Key Insights

11.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

11.2.1. By Solution

11.2.2. By Composition

11.2.3. By Treatment Option

11.2.4. By Sales Channel

11.2.5. By End User

11.2.6. By Country



Chapter 12. Europe Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

12.1. Key Insights

12.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

12.2.1. By Solution

12.2.2. By Composition

12.2.3. By Treatment Option

12.2.4. By Sales Channel

12.2.5. By End User

12.2.6. By Country



Chapter 13. Asia Pacific Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

13.1. Key Insights

13.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

13.2.1. By Solution

13.2.2. By Composition

13.2.3. By Treatment Option

13.2.3. By Sales Channel

13.2.4. By End User

13.2.5. By Country



Chapter 14. Middle East Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

14.1. Key Insights

14.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

14.2.1. By Solution

14.2.2. By Composition

14.2.3. By Treatment Option

14.2.4. By Sales Channel

14.2.5. By End User

14.2.6. By Country



Chapter 15. South America Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

15.1. Key Insights

15.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

15.2.1. By Solution

15.2.2. By Composition

15.2.3. By Treatment Option

15.2.4. By Sales Channel

15.2.5. By End User

15.2.6. By Country



Chapter 16. USA Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

16.1. Key Insights

16.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

16.2.1. By Solution

16.2.2. By Composition

16.2.3. By Treatment Option

16.2.4. By Sales Channel

16.2.5. By End User



Chapter 17. Germany Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

17.1. Key Insights

17.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

17.2.1. By Solution

17.2.2. By Composition

17.2.3. By Treatment Option

17.2.4. By Sales Channel

17.2.5. By End User



Chapter 18. China Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

18.1. Key Insights

18.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

18.2.1. By Solution

18.2.2. By Composition

18.2.3. By Treatment Option

18.2.4. By Sales Channel

18.2.5. By End User



Chapter 19. India Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

19.1. Key Insights

19.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

19.2.1. By Solution

19.2.2. By Composition

19.2.3. By Treatment Option

19.2.4. By Sales Channel

19.2.5. By End User



Chapter 20. Japan Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

20.1. Key Insights

20.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

20.2.1. By Solution

20.2.2. By Composition

20.2.3. By Treatment Option

20.2.4. By Sales Channel

20.2.5. By End User



Chapter 21. Thailand Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

21.1. Key Insights

21.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

21.2.1. By Solution

21.2.2. By Composition

21.2.3. By Treatment Option

21.2.4. By Sales Channel

21.2.5. By End User



Chapter 22. Singapore Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

22.1. Key Insights

22.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

22.2.1. By Solution

22.2.2. By Composition

22.2.3. By Treatment Option

22.2.4. By Sales Channel

22.2.5. By End User



Chapter 23. Indonesia Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

23.1. Key Insights

23.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

23.2.1. By Solution

23.2.2. By Composition

23.2.3. By Treatment Option

23.2.4. By Sales Channel

23.2.5. By End User



Chapter 24. Vietnam Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

24.1. Key Insights

24.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

24.2.1. By Solution

24.2.2. By Composition

24.2.3. By Treatment Option

24.2.4. By Sales Channel

24.2.5. By End User



Chapter 25. Malaysia Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

25.1. Key Insights

25.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

25.2.1. By Solution

25.2.2. By Composition

25.2.3. By Treatment Option

25.2.4. By Sales Channel

25.2.5. By End User



Chapter 26. Philippines Teeth Whitening Product Market Analysis

26.1. Key Insights

26.2. Market Size and Forecast, 2017 – 2030 (US$ Mn)

26.2.1. By Solution

26.2.2. By Composition

26.2.3. By Treatment Option

26.2.4. By Sales Channel

26.2.5. By End User



Chapter 27. Company Profile (Company Overview, Financial Matrix, Sales Composition Ration, Key Product landscape, Key Personnel, Key Competitors, Contact Address, and Business Strategy Outlook)

27.1. BURST USA Inc.

27.2. Burts Bees (CLX Group)

27.3. Colgate-Palmolive

27.4. Davids Natural Toothpaste Inc

27.5. GlaxoSmithKline plc

27.6. Go Natural

27.7. Hello Products

27.8. Johnson and Johnson

27.9. Ludovico Martelli SpA

27.10. Mr. Blanc

27.11. Nu Skin

27.12. Proctor and Gamble

27.13. Supersmile

27.14. Ultradent Products Inc.

27.15. Unilever

27.16. Go Smile

27.17. Other Prominent Players

