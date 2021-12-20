Teeth Whitening Products market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the forecast period 2022-2030

The global teeth whitening products market held a market size of USD 4,998 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2022 to 2030.
Growing consciousness and awareness about oral health and hygiene is anticipated to drive market growth. Moreover, increasing influence of social media about aesthetics is also estimated to fuel the market growth. However, restrictions on usage of teeth whitening products are anticipated to negatively influence the market growth over the forecast period.
The global teeth whitening products market is classified based on solution, composition, treatment option, sales channel, and end user.
Based on solution, the supplies/material segment is expected to hold the largest market share of more than 70%.
On the basis of composition, the hydrogen peroxide segment is estimated to hold a major share of over 45% and the glycerin segment is expected to hold the second largest market share.
Based on treatment option, the professionally dispensed take-home kits segment is account for the largest market share.
On the basis of sales channel, the online segment is expected to account for about 30% of the offline market. Based on end user, the household segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share.
Based on region, the global Teeth Whitening Products market has been divided into Middle East & Africa, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and South America. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share and is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.49% during the forecast period. North America segment is anticipated to account for the second largest market share owing to growing adoption of technologically advanced products in the U.S. and Canada.
Key players functioning in the global Teeth Whitening Products market include BURST USA Inc., Burts Bees (CLX Group), Colgate-Palmolive, Davids Natural Toothpaste Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Go Natural, Hello Products, Johnson and Johnson, Ludovico Martelli SpA, Mr. Blanc, Nu Skin, Proctor and Gamble, Supersmile, Ultradent Products Inc., Unilever, Go Smile, and Other Prominent Players. The 10 major players in the market collectively hold around 60% share of the total market.
Recent Developments by Market Players in the Global Teeth Whitening Products Market
In November 2021, Johnson & Johnson announced plans to separate its Consumer Health business. Brands in the consumer health segment include Listerine, Aveeno, Tylenol, Neutrogena, BAND-AID, and Johnson’s, among others.
In October 2021, Ultradent Products, Inc. launched Enamelast Flavor Free fluoride varnish and enhanced its Enamelast fluoride varnish family lineup. With this, the company expanded its product portfolio.
Market Segmentation
By Solution
• Supplies/Material
o Powder
o Strips
o Rinses
o Gels
o Floss
o Toothpaste
o Sugar free chewing gum
• Equipment/Device
o Toothbrush
o Teeth whitening pen
o Tooth polisher cleaner whitener
o Teeth bleaching machine
o Teeth LED bleaching accelerator
By Composition
• Hydrogen Peroxide
• Carbopol
• Glycerine
• Others
By Treatment Option
• In-Office Whitening
• Professionally Dispensed Take-Home Kits
• Over-The-Counter Products
By Sales Channel
• Offline
o Medical Stores
o Supermarkets
o Others
• Online
o E-Commerce
o Brand Website
By End User
• Dentist (Clinical Use)
• Household
o Kids
o Adults
o Old Age
