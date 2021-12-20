U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027

The U.S. Cognitive Assessment market held a market value of USD 572.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2021 to 2027.

The U.S. Cognitive Assessment market is anticipated to grow owing to growing adoption of gamification for cognitive assessment. Moreover, demand for mobile technologies in the healthcare sector are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market to grow during the forecast period. High dependency on the traditional assessment methods is expected to hinder the market growth.



The U.S. Cognitive Assessment market is segmented based on solution, application, and end-user.



On the basis of solution, the services segment is expected to hold the largest market share and is also expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 30.2%. Within the services segment, the professional segment is anticipated to account for the largest market share and is also expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 30.8% over the projected period. Within the professional segment, the reporting and analytics segment is estimated to surpass a market valuation of USD 24.8 million by 2023.



Based on application, the healthcare research segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of 69.9% and the talent management segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 30.7% from 2021 to 2027. Within the healthcare research segment, the academic research segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR and surpass a market value of USD 452.6 million by 2026.



By end-user, the medical segment is estimated to hold the largest market share of about 61% and the pharmaceutical segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 31.9% during the projected period.



Local players operating in the U.S. Cognitive Assessment market include Pearson, Medavante-ProPhase, Inc., VeraSci, Lumos Labs Pvt Ltd, Signant Heath, ImPACT Applications Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Thomas International Ltd, CogniFit Inc., Cambridge Cognition Ltd, and Savonix, Inc., and Other Prominent Players.



Recent Developments by Market Players in the U.S. Cognitive Assessment Market



 In July 2021, WCG acquired VeraSci and expanded its clinical trial technology and services.

 In June 2021, Signant Health launched the eCOA acceleration program and remote assessment capabilities for the central nervous system studies.

 In June 2021, Cambridge Cognition Ltd announced a USD 3.03 million contract for at-home cognitive testing in a virtual clinical trial.

 In May 2021, Thomas International launched the global ambassador program for human resource experts.

 In March 2021, ImPACT Applications released ImPACT Version 4 for continuing to use the same clinically proven ImPACT tests.

 In November 2020, Pearson launched a new direct-to-consumer division for strengthening its focus on building a direct relationship with learners across the globe.



Market Segmentation



By Solution

• Software

o Cloud/Web Based

o On-Premise

• Services

o Professional

 Data Analysis

 Study Management

 Technical Consultancy

 Reporting and Analytics

o Managed



By Application

• Healthcare Research

o Clinical Research

o Pharmaceutical Trials

o Academic Research

• Training and Development

• Talent Management



By End-User

• Medical

• Pharmaceutical

• Enterprise

• Education

• Others

