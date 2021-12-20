United States & Japan medical device market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period 2022-2027

The United States & Japan medical device market held a market size of USD 208.49 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.34% from 2022 to 2027. The volume of medical device in 2021 was around 8,33,568 thousand units.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with various technological advancements by market players are expected to drive the growth for the United States and Japan medical device market. Growing healthcare expenditure is also estimated to contribute to the market growth. Stringent government regulations coupled with the capital-intensive nature of the medical device industry are anticipated to negatively impact the market growth.



The United States & Japan medical device market is classified based on product. The diagnostic devices segment’s growth rate in the United States was 7.72% over the projected period owing to the growing technological advancements related to this segment. Within the consumables segment, the syringes segment is estimated to grow owing to the high demand of syringes for sample collection as well as for administering medicines via injections. In Japan, around 997 thousand units of syringes are expected to be sold by 2027. Within the artificial joints segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% in Japan owing to the growing number of artificial joint procedures.



Based on region, the United States medical device market is estimated to grow owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure. According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, in 2019, the healthcare spending grew by 4.6% as compared to the previous year. This spending amounted to USD 3.8 trillion or USD 11,582 per person. Japan’s medical device market is expected to grow owing to the presence of market players such as Sysmex Corporation, Nihon Kohden, Nipro, Omron, and Shimadzu Corporation, among others.



Market Segmentation

By Product

• Diagnostic Devices

o Electrodiagnostic Devices

 Ultrasound Systems

 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

 Electrocardiographs

 Scintigraphy Apparatus

 Other Electrodiagnostic Devices

o Radiation Devices

 CT Scanners

 Other Medical X-ray Apparatus

o Imaging Parts & Accessories

 Contrast Media

 X-ray Tubes

 Medical X-ray Film

 Other Imaging Parts & Accessories

• Consumables

o Syringes, Needles & Catheters

 Syringes (with/without needles)

 Tubular Metal Needles/Needles for Sutures

 Others

o Bandages & Dressings

 Adhesive Medical Dressings

 Non-adhesive Medical Dressing

o Suturing Materials

o Other Consumables

 Surgical Gloves

 Ostomy Products

 Blood-Grouping Reagents

 First-aid Boxes & Kits

• Patient Aids

o Portable Aids

 Hearing Aids

 Pacemakers

o Therapeutic Applications

 Therapeutic Respiration Devices

 Mechano-Therapy Devices

 Others (Endoscope, Defibrillators, CRT Devices, etc.)

• Orthopedics and Prosthetics

o Fixation Devices

o Artificial Joints

o Other Artificial Body Parts

• Dental Products

o Dental Instrument and Supplies

 Dental Instruments

 Dental Cements

 Teeth and Other Fittings

o Dental Capital Equipment

 Dental Drills

 Dental Chairs

 Dental X-Rays

• Patient Monitoring Devices

• Trauma Devices

o Solid Screws

o Cannulated Screws

o Plates

o Pins

o Rods

o Anchors

o Guides

o Intramedullary (IM) Nails

o Plating System

o Graft cage long bone

o Radial Head Replacement System

o Others

• Other Medical Device Categories

o Ophthalmic Instruments

o Hospital Furniture

o Wheelchairs

o Medical & Surgical Sterilizers

o Ultra-violet or Infra-Red Ray Apparatus

o Other Instruments & Appliances

