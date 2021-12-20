Taiwan’s badminton queen wins silver at World Championships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s world No.1 badminton player Tai Tzu-ying (戴資穎) won her first World Championships medal on Sunday (Dec. 19), losing to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi at the final, 14-21, 11-21.

Tai never crossed the quarterfinals at previous World Championships, but this year she not only broke the jinx but also got herself into the final. Her second-place finish also ties the best results ever achieved by Taiwanese players at the event over the years.

After the game, Tai shared the photos she took with other team members and the trophy on Instagram, writing, “The result is not the best, but at least I've successfully transcended myself.”

Of her performance in the gold medal clash, Tai said that even though it did not turn out as good as she expected, she had done her best. “Accept every imperfection, and continue to compete with myself in the future,” she wrote.

Even though 2021 was not the best year for Tai, it was indeed the year of self-transcendence. The world No. 1 also broke her own record for the best finish at the Olympics in Tokyo this year by taking home the silver medal. She stopped at the round of 16 in her two previous attempts



(YouTube, BWF TV video)