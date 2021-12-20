Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Tottenham out of Europa Conference because of virus ruling

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 18:27
Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Li...

Tottenham's head coach Antonio Conte gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Li...

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Tottenham has been forced to forfeit a Europa Conference League game that can’t be rescheduled following a bout of COVID-19 cases at the club, eliminating the team from the competition.

The UEFA disciplinary committee decided Monday to award Rennes a 3-0 victory, confirming the French team and Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem will advance from Group G.

Several Tottenham players and staff tested posted for the virus ahead of the match against Rennes on Dec. 9. The game was postponed and no replacement date could be found by the Dec. 31 deadline.

UEFA has routinely penalized teams responsible for European competition games not being played during the pandemic with 3-0 losses. The rules have been upheld in several cases at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-20 20:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Taiwan voters reject four referendum questions in victory for government
Taiwan voters reject four referendum questions in victory for government
Taiwan president welcomes rejection of four referendum initiatives
Taiwan president welcomes rejection of four referendum initiatives