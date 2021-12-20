Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

German government chooses Joachim Nagel to head central bank

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 18:33
FILE -Then Bundesbank board member Joachim Nagel at the annual press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016. Germany's new governm...
FILE -The President of the German Bundesbank Jens Weidmann , right, and then board member Joachim Nagel, left, on their way to the annual press confer...

FILE -Then Bundesbank board member Joachim Nagel at the annual press conference in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2016. Germany's new governm...

FILE -The President of the German Bundesbank Jens Weidmann , right, and then board member Joachim Nagel, left, on their way to the annual press confer...

BERLIN (AP) — The new German government has chosen an experienced central banker and former board member of Germany's state-owned development bank to head the country's central bank, the finance minister said Monday.

Joachim Nagel will succeed Jens Weidmann, who announced in October that he would step down at the end of the year after a decade as the Bundesbank's president, citing personal reasons.

National central bank governors in the 19 countries using the euro have a seat on the European Central Bank’s governing council. In that position, Weidmann has been the chief skeptic of expansive stimulus policies, such as bond purchases.

Nagel is deputy head of banking at the Bank for International Settlements, an international association of central banks. He was appointed to that job in November 2020.

He previously served on the Bundesbank's executive board and on the board of Germany's state-owned KfW development bank.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner wrote on Twitter that he and Chancellor Olaf Scholz are nominating Nagel as “an experienced personality who assures continuity at the Bundesbank.”

“In view of inflation risks, the significance of stability-oriented monetary policy is growing,” he said.

Updated : 2021-12-20 20:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Taiwan voters reject four referendum questions in victory for government
Taiwan voters reject four referendum questions in victory for government
Taiwan president welcomes rejection of four referendum initiatives
Taiwan president welcomes rejection of four referendum initiatives