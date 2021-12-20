Alexa
2022 Penghu fireworks festival to kick off April 25

Festival will run to end of June and feature 24 shows

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/20 18:59
(Penghu County Tourism Department photo)

(Penghu County Tourism Department photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2022 Penghu International Fireworks Festival will feature 24 shows from April 25 to June 30, according to a press release by the Penghu County Tourism Department.

The festival, one of Taiwan’s most popular and longest-running tourism events, features magnificent fireworks and attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists to the archipelago every year.

A fireworks show will take place every Monday and Thursday at the Guanyinting Recreation Area in Magong City on Penghu's main island. In addition, four Saturday night shows on May 21, May 28, June 11, and June 25 will be staged at the Guanyinting Recreation Area, Qimei Island, Wang-an Island, and Jibei Island, respectively.

The department said 2022 is the 20th anniversary of the festival and that all the pyrotechnics will include drone light shows, with some shows having elements of the Line Friends franchise as well.

For more information about the event, please visit the activity's Facebook page or the Penghu travel site.

