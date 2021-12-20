Free rides on Taiwan’s Kaohsiung Light Rail until Jan. 2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) on Thursday (Dec. 16) announced free rides on the Kaohsiung Light Rail until Jan. 2 to encourage greater use.

Noting that the newly added light rail section from Gushan District Office Station (C17) to the TRA Museum of Fine Arts Station (C20) connects The Pier-2 Art Center and Kaohsiung Museum of Fine Arts, the mayor said that the light rail is a transportation artery that crosses four administrative districts, providing convenience for passengers to go shopping, transfer to the Taiwan Railway, visit hospitals, go to school, go to work, and visit tourist attractions, CNA reported.

Chen pointed out that the average daily ridership from October to December this year had reached 10,000 passengers on weekdays and 20,000 passengers on weekends and national holidays, surpassing the pre-COVID-19 levels.

The city government has purchased four additional light rail cars to help transport passengers during the New Year’s countdown party, Chen said, adding that a train is scheduled every five minutes during the peak time on New Year’s Eve and that the last train service will be pushed back to departing from the terminal stations at 2 a.m.

In ordinary times, the earliest and latest trains depart from terminal stations at 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m., respectively, with a train scheduled every 10 minutes during the peak time and every 15 minutes during off-peak times.