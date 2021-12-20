Foreign ministry says no Taiwanese affected following Typhoon Rai in Philippines

Man checks his damaged home due to Typhoon Rai at Dinagat islands, southern Philippines on Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (Philippine Office of the Vice P... Man checks his damaged home due to Typhoon Rai at Dinagat islands, southern Philippines on Sunday Dec. 19, 2021. (Philippine Office of the Vice President photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has said that no Taiwanese have been killed or injured by Typhoon Rai after it made landfall in the southeastern part of the Philippines on Dec. 16.

Director of the Indo-Pacific Affairs Section, Ambassador Chou Min-kan (周民淦), called Manila Economic and Cultural Office Chairman Wilfredo B. Fernandez on Saturday afternoon (Dec. 18) to extend condolences on behalf of the Taiwan government and Taiwanese, according to a MOFA press release.

Chou expressed Taiwan’s willingness to provide assistance in accordance with the needs of the Philippines. Fernandez thanked Taiwan for its condolences and care and said the Philippines will ask for help when necessary.

Taiwan's envoy to the Philippines, Ambassador Hsu Pei-yung (徐佩勇), also expressed concern and condolences to the Philippine government on Sunday. According to the Taiwan representative office, no Taiwanese have been injured or trapped due to the typhoon.

MOFA and the Taiwan representative office will pay close attention to developments following the natural disaster and maintain contact with relevant local departments to provide necessary assistance in a timely manner, the MOFA statement said.

The heavy rain brought on by Typhoon Rai caused severe floods and landslides in seven provinces in the central and southern Philippines, MOFA said. According to official data from the Philippine government, the typhoon killed at least 146 people and affected more than 780,000 households.

Local infrastructure and agricultural-related losses are estimated to exceed US$3.5 million.

MOFA advised Philippine-based Taiwanese in need of assistance to call the emergency contact number of the representative office in the Philippines: +63-917-819-4597. Alternatively, Taiwanese can request relatives or friends in Taiwan to contact MOFA’s emergency contact center at 0800-085-095.