New Taipei schoolgirl praised for handling emergency on bus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei Fire Department thanked a schoolgirl on Facebook Thursday (Dec. 16) for calling 119 to help a woman who was knocked unconscious when the bus she was riding braked suddenly.

The department included an audio recording of the girl making the emergency call. The caption said, “Even though the voice coming from the other side sounds tender, the calm and unhurried way of speaking provides correct information that enables the dispatcher to clearly understand the situation and quickly send out responders and vehicles to save a life. Kid, you are so great, thank you.”

In an earlier post to a different Facebook group, a netizen said that when the Taipei Bus 241 was traveling along Zhulin Road, Yonghe District, the driver slammed on the brake. Then there was a loud bang as a passenger hit her head on the floor of the vehicle.

Other passengers were getting off the bus, and the driver was at a loss, so the child called 119 and clearly told the dispatcher critical information, such as the location. She then waited until responders arrived about three minutes after the call



(Facebook, New Taipei Fire Department video)