Asus opens joint research center with National Taiwan University

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus announced the establishment of the Asus-National Taiwan University (NTU) Joint Research Center in Taipei on Monday (Dec. 20).

The center looks to combine talent from the business and academic sectors with the goal of cultivating future leaders in smart technology fields, according to an Asus press release. With over US$3.5 million (NT$97.47 million) in R&D investments, the center will focus on areas including advanced electromagnetics, next-generation computers, Internet-of-Things, and artificial intelligence.

“Combining the innovation capabilities of Asus with the solid academic research foundation of NTU, we are setting a new standard for industry-academia collaboration while bringing Taiwan’s R&D capabilities to greater heights on the international stage,” said Asus Chairman Jonney Shih (施崇棠) at the unveiling ceremony.

“NTU and Asus have built a long-term relationship, and we are taking this further with the establishment of the center. NTU professors across diverse research fields, from electrical engineering and computer science to medicine, are committed to the future development of the center,” added NTU President Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔).

The center will put special focus on three areas: terminal and edge device technology, internet and multimedia, and data science and smart healthcare, the press release said. NTU and Asus will be consolidating R&D resources and pulling from seven NTU departments as well as National Taiwan University Hospital.

In addition to investment support from Asus, the research center will also be subsidized by the Academia-Industry Research Center from Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology.