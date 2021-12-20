Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Tea contest in central Taiwan uses DNA sequencing to oust fraudsters

Winning tea leaves can sell at an astronomical price of US$10,722 per 600 grams

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/20 15:31
Oolong tea product available at the Lugu Farmers’ Association. (Lugu Farmers’ Association website photo)

Oolong tea product available at the Lugu Farmers’ Association. (Lugu Farmers’ Association website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — DNA sequencing has lent a helping hand to ferret out scammers in a high-stakes tea competition in central Taiwan, the first of its kind in the country.

The Lugu Farmers’ Association in Nantou County on Monday (Dec. 20) published the list of the winners of this year’s winter tea contest along with the information of five participants who were disqualified for allegedly competing with imported teas, per Liberty Times.

Tea leaf submissions by the suspected fraudsters — two from Nantou County, two from Chiayi County, and one from Changhua County — were determined to have been cultivated overseas using a DNA sequencing technique. The samples were destroyed and the perpetrators risk permanent disqualification from the competition as well as prosecution on charges of fraud and breach of trust if they commit the offense again, TVBS reported, citing the association.

The technology was used for the first time in the 45-year history of the tea contest to ensure fair play. It has become a much-coveted award as winning teas can receive a boost in prices.

The largest-prize winner, certified as “premium,” can see prices soar to a staggering NT$300,000 (US$10,772) per tw-catty, equal to 600 grams in weight. Launched in 1976 with 300 entries, the Taiwanese tea contest attracted 5,025 submissions this year, according to Liberty Times.
tea
tea competition
tea leaves
Taiwan
Nantou
Lugu

RELATED ARTICLES

French delegation drives home need to support Taiwan on world stage
French delegation drives home need to support Taiwan on world stage
2021/12/19 20:52
Five runners suffer heart attacks during Taipei Marathon
Five runners suffer heart attacks during Taipei Marathon
2021/12/19 20:14
Taiwanese to be richer than Japanese by 2028: Think tank
Taiwanese to be richer than Japanese by 2028: Think tank
2021/12/19 13:49
Taiwan needs a capitalist party
Taiwan needs a capitalist party
2021/12/19 11:45
KMT's 'fighting blue' faction caused its referendum rout: Scholar
KMT's 'fighting blue' faction caused its referendum rout: Scholar
2021/12/19 10:57

Updated : 2021-12-20 16:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Lee Jinglei takes on Wang Leehom’s father
Taiwan voters reject four referendum questions in victory for government
Taiwan voters reject four referendum questions in victory for government
Taiwan president welcomes rejection of four referendum initiatives
Taiwan president welcomes rejection of four referendum initiatives
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress
Lee Jinglei posts nude profile photo of ex-husband Wang Leehom's alleged mistress