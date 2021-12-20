Tea contest in central Taiwan uses DNA sequencing to oust fraudsters

Oolong tea product available at the Lugu Farmers’ Association. (Lugu Farmers’ Association website photo) Oolong tea product available at the Lugu Farmers’ Association. (Lugu Farmers’ Association website photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — DNA sequencing has lent a helping hand to ferret out scammers in a high-stakes tea competition in central Taiwan, the first of its kind in the country.

The Lugu Farmers’ Association in Nantou County on Monday (Dec. 20) published the list of the winners of this year’s winter tea contest along with the information of five participants who were disqualified for allegedly competing with imported teas, per Liberty Times.

Tea leaf submissions by the suspected fraudsters — two from Nantou County, two from Chiayi County, and one from Changhua County — were determined to have been cultivated overseas using a DNA sequencing technique. The samples were destroyed and the perpetrators risk permanent disqualification from the competition as well as prosecution on charges of fraud and breach of trust if they commit the offense again, TVBS reported, citing the association.

The technology was used for the first time in the 45-year history of the tea contest to ensure fair play. It has become a much-coveted award as winning teas can receive a boost in prices.

The largest-prize winner, certified as “premium,” can see prices soar to a staggering NT$300,000 (US$10,772) per tw-catty, equal to 600 grams in weight. Launched in 1976 with 300 entries, the Taiwanese tea contest attracted 5,025 submissions this year, according to Liberty Times.