Foreign ministry says Taiwan, ASEAN members both value regional peace and prosperity

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) recently discussed the concept of a free and open Indo-Pacific and the situation in the Taiwan Strait as well as matters related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Wu on Friday (Dec. 17) pointed out in an interview with Indonesia’s largest newspaper, Kompas, that the world is undergoing geopolitical changes, especially in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release.

China's provocations are not helpful to maintaining regional peace and stability, Wu said, adding that it runs counter to the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific. “As a responsible member of the international community, Taiwan will cooperate with countries that advocate freedom and democracy and strive to promote regional peace, stability, and prosperity,” he said.

In the face of China's advancing military forces, Taiwan will continue to strengthen its self-defense and will “firmly maintain a democratic and free lifestyle,” Wu said. He noted that in recent months, the U.S., Europe, Australia, Japan, and other countries have expressed concerns about peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait during various bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Additionally, European countries such as France, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, and the Czech Republic have all strengthened their friendship with Taiwan, Wu said.

The foreign minister emphasized that Taiwan enjoys mutually beneficial economic and trade relations with many ASEAN countries. There are frequent non-governmental exchanges as well as continuous progress in bilateral ties, and a peaceful and stable region is necessary.

Maintaining prosperity and development in the Indo-Pacific “with a spirit of freedom and openness” is in line with the interests of regional countries such as Taiwan and Indonesia, Wu said.