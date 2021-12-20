Microfluidics Market 2021 Growth, Industry Share-Size Estimate, Consumption Analysis by Applications, Future Demand, Top Leading Players, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Microfluidics Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Global Microfluidics Market is valued approximately USD 12.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Microfluidics is a study of devices which analyze tiny amount of liquid, used in biological sciences. With the help of microfluidics, experiments can be conducted precisely and with control at lower cost and faster pace. The microfluidics used in wide range of medical applications such as tissue engineering, point-of-care analysis, cell separation, customized cell culture system, pathogen detection in human/animals and microfluidics devices. The global microfluidics is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As microfluidics can handle a tiny amount of fluid in micron-scale channels and chambers along with the high surface to volume ratios allow researchers/scientists to handle less number of samples and reagents with higher efficiencies. Moreover, Microfluidic polymerase chain reaction Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (PCR ChiP) have been developed for detecting pathogens such as viruses or bacteria and protein -DNA interaction. The rising demand for point-of-care testing, technological advancements, increasing focus on data precision and accuracy and faster testing and improved portability through microfluidic chip miniaturization are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.



For instance: on 11th December 2017, IDEX Healthcare & Science LLC, acquired thinXXS Microtechnology. These acquisition will lead IDEX Healthcare to expand the business of microfluidics consumables by providing greater access to core life science instrumentation market and creating new growth opportunities within the Point of Care, and Veterinary markets. Whereas, complex and time-consuming regulatory approval process is the major factor restraining the growth of global Microfluidics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Microfluidics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing demand for PoC testing, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, growing academic & government investments. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product:

Microfluidic-based Devices

Microfluidic Components

by Application:

In Vitro Diagnostics

Pharmaceutical, Life Science Research, and Manufacturing

Therapeutics

By End-User:

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

