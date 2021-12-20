Geothermal Power Market Size 2021: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

The latest report by Report Ocean include the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

The geothermal power market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

A geothermal power plant is a stable and independent power generation system that utilizes the warmth of the earth’s magma to produce energy. Geothermal power plants use steam emitted from hot water near the earth’s surface to rotate turbines that drive generators to generate electricity.

A geothermal power plant can operate in three forms: a binary cycle, a dry steam plant, and a flash steam plant. Government organizations are encouraging the utilization of geothermal energy to decrease the reliance on foreign oil. The use of renewable energy resources, both for electricity and heat, is a diverse activity.

Factors Impacting

Growing government regulations on climate change in developed and developing economies are driving the market growth for geothermal power.

Market factors such as volatile fossil fuel prices, limited fossil fuel availability, increasing greenhouse gas emissions, high geothermal power capacity, the cost-effectiveness of geothermal energy, and decreasing pollution by geothermal power plants are driving the global geothermal power market.

An investment in these facilities is costly, and geothermal energy is environmentally harmful. These factors are major growth barriers for the industry. The growing market for wind and solar energy also restrains this market’s growth.

Over the forecast period, government funding and technological advancements in the renewable energy sector will provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 is causing a global economic disruption. The result has been a decline in the demand for geothermal energy. Aside from the interruptions to supply chains, many geothermal power projects ceased when the government-imposed lockdowns and curfews. The uncontrollable deterioration of the situation in nearly every country caused the funding and conception of geothermal power plant projects to be abandoned.

In the aftermath of a pandemic, there are different circumstances. In the near future, it is forecast that the market will rapidly grow. The use of geothermal energy allows a plant to be carbon-neutral. Therefore, many countries are considering investing in these plants to make them environmentally and economically sustainable.

Regional Overview

North America holds the largest share of the market due to its abundant geothermal resources. Geothermal energy is forecast to grow at the fastest rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period, partly because the region is introducing numerous government initiatives to increase the adoption of renewable energy sources.

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global geothermal power market are:

ABB Ltd, (Europe)

Électricité de France S.A. (France)

Enel S.p.A. (Europe)

General Electric Company (U.S.)

Tata Power Company Limited (India)

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Inc. (Japan)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Korea Electric Power Corporation (South Korea)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global geothermal power market segmentation focuses on Power Station Type, End-Use, and Geography.

Segmentation based on Power Station Type

Dry Steam Power Stations

Flash Steam Power Stations

Binary Cycle Power Stations

Segmentation based on End-Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Segmentation based on Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

