Bioenergy Market Growth 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2027

The latest report by Report Ocean include the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.

The global bioenergy market value was more than $100.5 billion in 2020. The bioenergy market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC270

Bioenergy is the energy generated using renewable biological resources such as biofuel, biogas, biomass, and other types of bio-organic waste. Bioenergy is one of the most promising renewable energy sources for achieving global climate change targets and broader environmental, socioeconomic, and sustainable targets. The feedstock used to produce bioenergy includes agricultural waste, solid waste, liquid biofuel, and others. The benefits of bioenergy include reducing landfills, improving air quality, being energy-reliable & secure, and cost-saving.

Factors Affecting

Liquid biofuels are in high demand, including vehicles, trucks, ships, airplanes, and other transportation applications. Increasing demand for liquid biofuels from building & construction, residential, and commercial applications will also support the market’s growth in the coming years.

Bioenergy production has become increasingly viable due to increasing housing, commercial, and industrial waste generation. The market for solid waste will continue to grow due to the increasing demand for sustainable electricity, transportation fuels, and heat generation, among other things, during the period of analysis.

There are stringent government regulations governing carbon emissions from conventional fuels such as diesel, kerosene, gasoline, and others used in transport. Moreover, the rapid growth of the transportation sector worldwide will fuel the global market’s demand from 2021 to 2027.

Europe to maintain its dominance

Bioenergy has the highest revenue share in Europe in 2020 and will continue to hold that position throughout the forecast period. It is due to the presence of key players and the massive consumer base found in the area. The rapid growth of the bioenergy industry in the region and the construction of a number of new bioenergy facilities across the region will strengthen the region’s position in the global bioenergy market. In addition, an increase in European Union investments and research & development in bioenergy to enhance the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC270

Covid-19 Impact

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the affected industries had to temporarily cease importing, exporting, manufacturing, and processing, which reduced the demand for bioenergy and related products from these consumers. Therefore, the market grew slower in the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020. Bioenergy, however, is expected to recover by the second quarter of 2021 as the COVID-19 vaccination program is underway in several economies around the world, which has the potential to benefit the global economy.

Key Competitors in the Market

The leading prominent companies operates in the global bioenergy market are:

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Babcock & Wilcox

Orsted A/S

Fortum Oyj

EnviTec Biogas AG

Pacific Bioenergy Corp

BP Plc

Enerkem

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

MVV Energie AG

Other leading companies include:

Biomass Engineering Limited

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Ameresco, inc.

A2A S.p.A.

POET, LLC

Green Plains, Inc.

Drax Group

Enexor Energy

Other leading companies

Aim of the Report

The global bioenergy market segmentation focuses on Application, Product Type, Feedstock, and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Power Generation

Heat Generation

Transportation

Others

Segmentation based on Product Type

Solid Biomass

Liquid Biofuel

Biogas

Others

Segmentation based on Feedstock

Agricultural Waste

Wood Waste

Solid Waste

Others

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC270

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

• What are the latest trends, new patterns, and technological advancements in the flex fuel engine Market?

• Which factors are influencing flex fuel engine market over the forecast period?

• What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in flex fuel engine Market?

• Which factors are propelling and restraining flex fuel engine Market?

• What are the demanding global regions of the flex fuel engine Market?

• What will be the global market size in the upcoming years?

• What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by global companies?

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC270

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/