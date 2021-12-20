Bioenergy Market Growth 2021: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Upcoming Demand, Business Opportunities, Forecast 2027

The latest report by Report Ocean include the detailed study of various market determinants such as key product launches, regional study, market demand, government initiatives, etc. Moreover, it describes the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market with the help of graphs and data.
The global bioenergy market value was more than $100.5 billion in 2020. The bioenergy market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.
Bioenergy is the energy generated using renewable biological resources such as biofuel, biogas, biomass, and other types of bio-organic waste. Bioenergy is one of the most promising renewable energy sources for achieving global climate change targets and broader environmental, socioeconomic, and sustainable targets. The feedstock used to produce bioenergy includes agricultural waste, solid waste, liquid biofuel, and others. The benefits of bioenergy include reducing landfills, improving air quality, being energy-reliable & secure, and cost-saving.
Factors Affecting
Liquid biofuels are in high demand, including vehicles, trucks, ships, airplanes, and other transportation applications. Increasing demand for liquid biofuels from building & construction, residential, and commercial applications will also support the market’s growth in the coming years.
Bioenergy production has become increasingly viable due to increasing housing, commercial, and industrial waste generation. The market for solid waste will continue to grow due to the increasing demand for sustainable electricity, transportation fuels, and heat generation, among other things, during the period of analysis.
There are stringent government regulations governing carbon emissions from conventional fuels such as diesel, kerosene, gasoline, and others used in transport. Moreover, the rapid growth of the transportation sector worldwide will fuel the global market’s demand from 2021 to 2027.
Europe to maintain its dominance
Bioenergy has the highest revenue share in Europe in 2020 and will continue to hold that position throughout the forecast period. It is due to the presence of key players and the massive consumer base found in the area. The rapid growth of the bioenergy industry in the region and the construction of a number of new bioenergy facilities across the region will strengthen the region’s position in the global bioenergy market. In addition, an increase in European Union investments and research & development in bioenergy to enhance the market’s growth during the forecast period.
Covid-19 Impact
Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the affected industries had to temporarily cease importing, exporting, manufacturing, and processing, which reduced the demand for bioenergy and related products from these consumers. Therefore, the market grew slower in the second, third, and fourth quarters of 2020. Bioenergy, however, is expected to recover by the second quarter of 2021 as the COVID-19 vaccination program is underway in several economies around the world, which has the potential to benefit the global economy.
Key Competitors in the Market
The leading prominent companies operates in the global bioenergy market are:
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
Babcock & Wilcox
Orsted A/S
Fortum Oyj
EnviTec Biogas AG
Pacific Bioenergy Corp
BP Plc
Enerkem
Royal Dutch Shell Plc
MVV Energie AG
Other leading companies include:
Biomass Engineering Limited
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)
Ameresco, inc.
A2A S.p.A.
POET, LLC
Green Plains, Inc.
Drax Group
Enexor Energy
Other leading companies
Aim of the Report
The global bioenergy market segmentation focuses on Application, Product Type, Feedstock, and Region.
Segmentation based on Application
Power Generation
Heat Generation
Transportation
Others
Segmentation based on Product Type
Solid Biomass
Liquid Biofuel
Biogas
Others
Segmentation based on Feedstock
Agricultural Waste
Wood Waste
Solid Waste
Others
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
