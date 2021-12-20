Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Size 2021 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market is valued approximately USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.1 % over the forecast period 2020-2027

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is a software-based laboratory and information management system. It has the following features including data tracking support, flexible architecture, and data exchange interfaces, which fully support its use in regulated environments. LIMS can also use for enterprise resource planning tool that manages multiple aspects of laboratory informatics.

The global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) is being highly demanded due to the coronavirus pandemic as employees are asked to work from home and LIMS tools can manages multiple aspects of laboratory informatics. The growing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, increasing focus on improving the efficiency of laboratories, technological advancements in LIMS offerings, growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS and rising R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 12th July, Abbott launched STARLIMS Quality Manufacturing Solution QM 12.0, a laboratory information management system, to support integration with various types of platforms and manage data from product concept to consumer. However, high maintenance and service costs are the major factors restraining the growth of global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the significant investment in new technologies, growth in biobanks, easy availability of LIMS products and services, and stringent regulatory requirements across various industries. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

LabWare, Inc.

Labvantage Solutions

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Lablynx, Inc.

Autoscribe Informatics (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Autoscribe Limited)

Computing Solutions, Inc.

Genologics, Inc. (An Illumina Company)

Labworks Llc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Broad-based LIMS

Industry-specific LIMS

By Component:

Services

Software

By Deployment Model:

On-premise LIMS

Cloud-based LIMS

Remotely Hosted LIMS

By Industry:

Life Science

Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas

Chemical

Food & Beverage and Agriculture

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Other Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

