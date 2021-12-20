Automotive Intelligent Lighting System Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2030

The automotive intelligent lighting system market value was US$ $3,652.2 million in 2020. The global automotive intelligent lighting system market is forecast to reach US$ 9,254.5 million by 2030, with a growing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

There are two types of automotive intelligent lighting systems: adaptive headlights and intelligent ambient lighting. Automotive intelligent lighting systems adapt vehicle lighting to the time of day, weather, and road conditions to increase perceptual safety and reduce driver fatigue. Also, adaptive headlamps are intelligent headlamps that automatically adapt to the driving situation.

High Beam Assist helps to prevent dazzling oncoming drivers. Headlamps with active curve lights pivot into the bend to increase road illumination. In contrast, intelligent ambient lighting refers to intelligent interior lights mounted around the cabin to enhance design and visibility for both the driver and passenger. Further, intelligent ambient lighting systems help in giving the driver a sense of orientation and free space in an uptight cabin, and these lights can automatically adjust the brightness of lighting based on the ambient light.

Factors Influencing the Market Growth

A vehicle’s automotive intelligent lighting adjusts the lighting pattern during a drive on a winding road to compensate for the road curvature, increasing nighttime visibility. It is a part of advanced driver assistance systems. The demand for global automotive intelligent lighting systems is forecast to increase during the forecast period.

With the rise in road fatalities due to poor night vision and increasing government regulations requiring the integration of safety features such as ADAS into vehicles, the automotive intelligent lighting market is likely to gain momentum during the forecast period.

As urbanization increases rapidly, urban families’ incomes increase, allowing them to improve their lifestyles. Additionally, the increasing demand for passenger cars has prompted manufacturers to produce more commercial vehicles. Thus, the global market for Global automotive intelligent lighting systems is booming.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19’s spread and expected mediocre financial performance of market players in 2020 have adversely impacted the global automotive intelligent lighting system market. Organizations are preparing strategic cost-saving plans in response to the pandemic. In order to improve cash flow, organizations with vehicle assets are considering sale and leaseback options. Market participants in the automotive intelligent lighting system market face several risks, including supply chain execution, regulatory & policy changes, labor dependency, working capital management, and liquidity & solvency management. An automotive intelligent lighting system is a high-end technological solution that requires a large investment on behalf of the end-users. Globally, the sale of automotive intelligent lighting systems is directly related to automobile production and sales. A surge in quarantine measures and an increase in COVID-19 cases globally decreased the demand for automobiles in all parts of the world.

Despite the pandemic, the global automotive intelligent lighting system market has a high scope for growth in the future due to factors such as the rise in demand for autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, technological advancements in automotive intelligent lighting, and consumer concerns about automobile safety.

Regional Insights

Europe held dominance in the global automotive intelligent lighting system market.

The technology adoption rate is higher in Europe than in other regions since vehicle manufacturers in that region place a greater emphasis on research and development of components. In several countries across the region, the high penetration of premium and luxury vehicles is forecast to boost demand for the global automotive intelligent lighting system market.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent competitors in the global automotive intelligent lighting system market are:

Continental AG,

DE Amertek Corporation,

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA,

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

J.W. Speaker Corporation

Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd

Valeo

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global automotive intelligent lighting system market segmentation includes Technology, Vehicle Type, Product Type, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation based on Technology

Halogen

Xenon

LED

Others

Segmentation based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Hatchback

Sedan

Utility Vehicles

Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation based on Product Type

Adaptive Headlight

Intelligent Ambient Lighting

Segmentation based on Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

