Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance Market Size 2022 Industry Share, Global Trend, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

The motor vehicle liability insurance market revenue was US$ 320 billion in 2021. The motor vehicle liability insurance market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 667.75 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
In general, most countries require that all cars have liability insurance. The insurance typically comes in the car insurance policy. In addition to motor vehicle liability insurance, drivers may also opt to purchase comprehensive insurance. Additionally, a life insurance policy covers the insured person’s legal liability in the event of death or disability to a third party and any losses or damages suffered by a third party. Thus, protecting the drivers from criminal prosecution in the event of unintentional accidents.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC553
Factors Influencing Market Growth
Liability insurance policies for motor vehicles are comparatively affordable and provide legal liability protection to the insured. It positively impacts the growth of the global market.
Stringent government regulations regarding liability insurance are boosting market growth worldwide.
There are various factors that may slow down the growth of the global market, such as a rise in false claims and an increase in social inflations.
The technological advancements in big data, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence will present lucrative opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 has negatively affected the growth of the global motor vehicle liability insurance market. Travel restrictions in several countries have reduced the number of kilometers and usage of vehicles on the road, which leads policyholders to seek out bailouts, reduced premiums, and refunds. As a result, insurers have frozen sales of new coverages for auto insurance. Many states also require drivers to obtain motor vehicle liability insurance. Despite travel restrictions and fear of infection, car sales have declined to more than 50%, indicating a significant drop in auto insurance policies. It presents a challenge to auto insurance providers. In the pandemic situation, key players are introducing new strategies in order to improve the customer experience and increase their market share.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC553
Regional Insights
North America dominated the motor vehicle liability insurance market in 2020 and is forecast to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. In economically developing countries like the U.S. and Canada, a large population uses motor vehicles, boosting the market growth. In addition, the government’s investment in the development of roads and runways in this region is forecast to increase the regional market growth.
During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific is forecast to grow significantly. As a result of the increasing number of accidents caused by fast cars in developing nations in Asia-Pacific, such as China and India.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global motor vehicle liability insurance market are:
Allstate Corporation
Axa XL
Chubb Limited
Great American
Hiscox Limited
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company
Progressive Commercial
State Farm Insurance
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Incorporated
The Travelers Indemnity Company
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global motor vehicle liability insurance market segmentation focuses on Mode, Distribution Channel, Vehicle Age, Application, and Region.
Segmentation based on Mode
Offline
Online
Segmentation based on Distribution Channel
Independent Agents/Brokers
Direct Response
Banks
Others
Segmentation based on Vehicle Age
New Vehicle
Used Vehicle
Segmentation based on Application
Personal
Commercial
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC553
Segmentation based on Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
What are the key findings of the report?
This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.
The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.
This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.
Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC553
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email: sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website: https://www.reportocean.com/