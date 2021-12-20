Membrane Chromatography Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2027

Report Ocean presents a new report on Membrane Chromatography Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Membrane Chromatography Market is valued approximately USD 171.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Membrane chromatography is new bio separation technology, based on the integration of membrane filtration and liquid chromatography into a single-stage operation. Membrane chromatography can reduce bioprocessing costs due to the disposable nature, low buffer consumption and reduced equipment costs. The global Membrane Chromatography is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as various companies has restricted their manufacturing and supply operations at halt.

The rising advantages of membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography techniques, increasing biopharmaceutical R&D and increasing regulatory scrutiny on the cleaning validation of downstream purification processes are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.

For instance: on 05th March 2019, Sartorius Ag agreed into a partnership with Novasep. This partnership lead to the development of novel systems for membrane chromatography systems that integrate Sartorius Stedim Biotech’s single-use technology and Novasep’s BioSC platform. However, limited use of membrane chromatography products in large-scale manufacturing is the major factor restraining the growth of global Membrane Chromatography market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Membrane Chromatography market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry, and rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Sartorius Ag

Danaher Corporation

Merck Millipore

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

3M Company

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, Llc

Restek Corporation

Purilogics

GVS Group

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Product:

Consumables

Accessories

By Technique:

Ion Exchange Membrane Chromatography

Affinity Membrane Chromatography

Hydrophobic Interaction Membrane Chromatography

By Operation Mode:

Flow-through Membrane Chromatography

Bind-elute Membrane Chromatography

By End-Use:

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Clinical Research Organization (CROs)

Academic and Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

