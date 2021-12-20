Alexa
Taiwan reports 11 imported COVID cases

COVID cases imported from Italy, US, Germany, France, Brazil, Vietnam, and Philippines

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/20 14:34
(Taiwan News, Yuwen Lin image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Dec. 20) reported 11 imported COVID-19 cases.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced 11 imported cases and no new local infections. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 850.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the imported cases include seven males and four females ranging in age from their teens to their 50s. They entered Taiwan from Italy (case No. 16,917), the U.S. (case Nos. 16,918-16,920, 16,922, and 16,926), Germany (case No. 16,921), France (case No. 16,923), Brazil (case No. 16,924), Vietnam (case No. 16,925), and the Philippines (case No. 16,927) between Dec. 5-19.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,774,769 COVID tests, with 4,756,108 coming back negative. Of the 16,816 confirmed cases, 2,163 were imported, 14,599 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 850 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 838 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.
