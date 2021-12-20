New Taipei City mayor says friendship with Eric Chu strong after failed referendum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After failing to win any of the four referendum votes on Saturday (Dec. 18), some Kuomintang (KMT) supporters have pointed fingers at New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-ih (侯友宜) for his apparent lack of enthusiasm for the referendum campaign.

Responding to questions from reporters on Monday (Dec. 20), Hou said that he and KMT Chairperson Eric Chu’s friendship remains unchanged and that they are in communication with one another, according to a CNA report. While not mentioning Hou explicitly, Chu has said his party will not seek out “war criminals” — meaning those within the party who undermined their performance at the ballot box.

Among the media bustle that has been playing out since Saturday, Hou has also said, “I am willing to bear the result of this referendum!" Though whether this statement is an admission that he personally let the party down remains unclear.

Hou told the media on Monday that he and Chu are discussing the situation as it stands. “We have open channels for communication. We can call one another anytime, so don’t you worry, our lines of communication are unimpeded,” he said.

Pressed on whether he needed to make amends with the party, Hou said serving his constituents in New Taipei City is his focus. He stressed the KMT’s top priority should be winning the hearts and minds of the local electorates before next year’s local elections.

Hou said that everyone in the KMT has a role to play and must unite and work hard for the people, which is their never-ending mission, according to CNA. As for the referendum result, Hou reportedly has encouraged his party members to accept the result and collectively move on.