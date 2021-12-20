Mitchell propels UC Santa Barbara past Florida A&M 73-62

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Ajay Mitchell scored 13 points and UC Santa Barbara dominated the first half in a 73-62 victory over Florida A&M on Sunday night.

Sekou Tour, Ajare Sanni and Miles Norris all scored 10 for the Gauchos (6-4), who led 41-23 at halftime. Amadou Sow added 10 rebounds and nine points, while Calvin Wishart handed out eight assists.

Jalen Speer and M.J. Randolph led the Rattlers (2-9), who have lost five straight and fell to 0-8 on the road, with 16 points each. Keith Littles added 14 points.

