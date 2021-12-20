Lee Jinglei posts screenshot of Yumi Bai’s nude Whatsapp profile photo

Lee Jinglei says Yumi Bai's response to a "break-up" message does not seem like an "official" girlfriend's respo... Lee Jinglei says Yumi Bai's response to a "break-up" message does not seem like an "official" girlfriend's response. (Weibo, Yumi Bai screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following a statement from Mandopop group By2’s Yumi Bai (孫雨) that claimed she ceased contact with Wang Leehom (王力宏) on Chinese messaging app WeChat in 2015, Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾) said they continued to keep in touch on Whatsapp, and she posted a screenshot.

In an article titled “Please also listen to my response” posted on Sunday evening(Dec. 19), Bai posted several screenshots of her exchanges with Wang on Wechat. She wrote that she never interfered with Wang and Lee’s marriage and that she and Wang had deleted each other’s contact on WeChat in 2015.

Bai claimed that she and Wang were officially dating in 2012, that Wang only began dating Lee in October 2013, and accused Lee of trying to twist the timeline of events. According to her, Wang told Lee about his relationship with Bai.

Regarding speculations that she was the mistress who posted an Instagram photo and called Wang “Hom Hom,” as mentioned in Lee’s original post, Bai wrote that in 2015, she posted the old photo taken in 2013 “because I was fighting with my boyfriend at the time, and impulsively and immaturely wanted to piss him off.”

Bai wrote that she found her old phone and imported old records to state her case, and she insisted on doing so despite many friends telling her to keep silent. “They say I’m stupid and am often used by others… and Ms. Lee is a highly-educated woman, she represents the power of new women and is like a spokesperson for independent women.”

“Not all women are lucky enough to get higher education, like me, who had to start making money for the family early on,” Bai wrote.



(Weibo, Bai Taoling image. Circles added by Taiwan News)

However, Chinese netizens were quick to point out several issues with Bai’s WeChat screenshots, such as the fact that when WeChat users delete a contact, all chat records should be deleted as well, and that the message dates in her images do not line up. They also admonished her for playing the victim by comparing her own background to Lee’s.

In Lee’s response, she wrote, “Yumi Bai said, ‘In 2015, at the time we had already deleted each other on WeChat.’ That is because… afterward you switched to Whatsapp. She even purposely used a nude photo as her profile photo…” In the response, Lee added a screenshot taken off of Wang’s phone, featuring an unread Whatsapp message sent by a user named “Yumi” with a woman showing her breasts.



(Weibo, Lee Jinglei screenshot)

In another post, Lee denied Bai’s claim that Wang had told Lee about his relationship with Bai. “Mr. Wang told me in 2012 that you were just a ‘friend’ who had sex with him. Flirtatious conversation between ‘friends,’ that’s normal. The ‘break-up’ conversation that you provided… this doesn’t look a lot like a break-up between an ‘officially dating couple’ either.”

She added that Wang and her “spent most of 2013 together; we had already decided to get married then, and already spent months living together. Before that, he also kept me by his side openly all the time, officially introducing me to friends and family, colleagues, and even sponsors, these are my definition of ‘officially dating.’”