Plastic to Fuel Market Comprehensive Report 2021: Top Players, Key Regions and Segmentation Analysis 2027

In 2020, the global plastic to fuel market size was more than USD 131 million. The global plastic to fuel market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 25% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

The demand for waste-based energy generation in light of a clean environment has prompted market growth. Governments in different regions have started generating energy from plastic waste mainly due to the increasing amount of household and industrial waste.

Plastic-to-fuel technology converts waste plastics, non-recycled, used plastics into a range of products, such as oil, fuel, and other petroleum-based products. In addition to automotive and industrial applications, the products find applications in food & beverage and agriculture applications. Various technologies exist for this process, including pyrolysis, gasification, and depolymerization.

Factors Affecting the Market

The coming years should be positive for the market as favorable regulatory conditions combine with government financial incentives.

A growing environmental concern regarding the use of nonrenewable energy sources will inhibit the market growth.

As the demand for recycling increases in developed markets like Japan, Netherlands, Germany, and the U.S., the market should grow. Some companies, such as Chevron and BP, have introduced plastic-to-fuel techniques to generate energy using plastic waste.

Global economic growth will continue to increase after COVID-19, which is why energy consumption will continue to move exponentially upward. Additionally, minimizing installation costs of plastic to fuel generation plants through R&D will be a primary driver of market growth in these regions. The efficiency of waste energy generation is forecast to improve as a result of technological advances.

The World Bank estimates that approximately 242.0 million tons of plastic waste occur every year. There are a lot of plastic wastes available, and this fact drives the market. In addition, several countries are finding alternatives to landfills for disposing of plastic waste. These factors will drive the market during the forecast period.

Regional Overview of the Market

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the market. The primary demand for plastic-to-fuel will likely be from China, India, and Japan. This market will grow over the coming years because of rising industrial and urbanization. A favorable government policy environment is forecast to drive market growth in the forecast period due to the development of renewable energy technologies.

European markets are the second largest in the market. Many countries with high plastic recycling rates, such as Germany, Austria, Wales, and Switzerland, are leading the development of efficient plastic to fuel technologies. In addition, policymakers in the EU and globally are creating a conducive regulatory environment to help the plastic-to-fuel industry grow significantly in the near future.

Population growth, especially in China and India, contributes to this increase in energy consumption. With a growing population, basic fuel needs like electricity, transportation, and cooking fuel are becoming more difficult to find. These countries generate a lot of plastic waste. There is an abundance of plastic waste that has the potential for fuel creation. These factors will drive market growth going forward.

Key Players

The leading prominent companies in the plastic to fuel market are:

Vadaxx Energy

Agilyx Corporation

Plastic2Oil

RES Polyflow

Zhangzhou Qiyu Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

JBI Inc.

Envion, LLC

Shangqiu Sihai Machinery Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Green Envirotec Holdings LLC

Beston (Henan) Machinery Co., Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

The global plastic to fuel market segmentation focuses on End-Fuel, Technology, and Region.

Segmentation based on End-Fuel

Sulfur

Hydrogen

Crude Oil

Others

Segmentation based on Technology

Pyrolysis

Depolymerization

Gasification

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

