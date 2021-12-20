Prescriptive Analytics Market Industry Analysis, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2027



Prescriptive analytics market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Prescriptive analytics market by region.

Prescriptive analytics in among one of the data analytics types that uses various analytics algorithms to derive accurate solutions to an issue. For example, a prescriptive analytics model used in predictive maintenance provides an accurate solution for any damage with insights on how and what to repair with alternative ways.

Request Sample PDF at:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR258

The need for prescriptive analytics is increasing owing to its diversified application areas such as marketing, business operations, and supply chain. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the global prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period across the globe. Primarily prescriptive analytics is used to help businesses with data-driven decision models through analysis of raw enterprise data.

Businesses across the globe are inclined toward digital analytics owing to advent of digitalization. This, in turn, rises the demand for sophisticated analytical solutions that offer features such as descriptive and predictive analytics. Thus, growth in adoption of comprehensive market analytics solutions among enterprises across the globe is a major factor expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, emergence of advance technologies has proliferated disruptive innovations led by analytics in business processes such as automation of business processes. This need is expected to propel the growth of the market. However, high initial cost required for deployment of advance systems and analytical solutions is a factor that is expected to hamper the market growth.

Furthermore, emergence of technologies compels market players to research and develop new enhancements and innovative prescriptive analytical solutions. This has led to the rise in ICT expenditure toward development of big data infrastructure among various countries.

Get a Free Request Sample Report with Table of Contents:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR258

This is an opportunistic factor of the market, which is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. The global prescriptive analytics market is segmented on the basis of component, business function, deployment, industry vertical, and region.

The key players profiled in the prescriptive analytics market include Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO), IBM Corporation, Infor, Oracle Corporation, River Logic, Inc., Salesforce.com Inc, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Teradata Corporation, and Tibco Software Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the prescriptive analytics market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. – Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the global prescriptive analytics market size is provided. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the global prescriptive analytics industry. – The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the global prescriptive analytics market potential.

According to Statista, as of 2021 data, the United States held over ~36% of the global market share for information and communication technology (ICT). With a market share of 16%, the EU ranked second, followed by 12%, China ranked third. In addition, according to forecasts, the ICT market will reach more than US$ 6 trillion in 2021 and almost US$ 7 trillion by 2023. In today’s society, continuous growth is another reminder of how ubiquitous and crucial technology has become. Over the next few years, traditional tech spending will be driven mainly by big data and analytics, mobile, social, and cloud computing.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR258

This report analyzes the global primary production, consumption, and fastest-growing countries in the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market. Also included in the report are prominent and prominent players in the global Information and Communications Technology Market (ICT).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT – Software – Services BY DEPLOYMENT – Cloud – On-premises

BY BUSINESS FUNCTION – Human Resources – Sales – Marketing – Finance – Operations

BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL – Healthcare – BFSI – IT and Telecommunications – Retail – Media and Entertainment – Manufacturing – Energy and Utilities – Transportation and Logistics – Government – Others (Travel and Hospitality)

BY REGION –

North America o U.S. o Canada – Europe o Germany o France o UK o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o Japan o China o India o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Latin America o Middle East o AfricaGet a Sample PDF copy of the report @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR258

Following are the questions answered by the Market report:

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR258

This report covers aspects of the regional analysis market.

The report includes data about North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This report analyzes current and future market trends by region, providing information on product usage and consumption.

Reports on the market include the growth rate of every region, based on their countries over the forecast period.

What factors are taken into consideration when assessing the key market players?

The report analyzes companies across the globe in detail.

The report provides an overview of major vendors in the market, including key players.

Reports include information about each manufacturer, such as profiles, revenue, product pricing, and other pertinent information about the manufactured products.

This report includes a comparison of market competitors and a discussion of the standpoints of the major players.

Market reports provide information regarding recent developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving key players.

Download Free Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report-

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR258

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

Combined with Porter’s Five Forces analysis, it serves as SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the market, highlighting its growth rates and opportunities for growth.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/