Substance Abuse Treatment Market Growth Drivers 2021, Industry Share-Size, Global Demand, Emerging Trends, Opportunities in Grooming Regions, Key Players Strategies, Future Investments and SWOT Analysis till 2030

The Substance Abuse Treatment Market value was US million in 2020. The Substance Abuse Treatment Market value is forecast to reach US million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) % during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Substance abuse refers to use of harmful psychoactive substances including drugs, alcohol and smoking. Rise in the trend for cigarette smoking among the teenagers and youngsters is the major driver for the market growth. For Instance: As per Global Adult Tobacco Survey (GATS) in 2018, in China, 26.6% of the population are smokers which rises the addiction of tobacco and smoking which are highly injurious to health. The incidence and number of drug addiction cases are accelerating over the period of time. For Instance: As per the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) in 2017, 19.7 million American adults (aged 12 and older) battled a substance use disorder whereas 38% of the adults in the US battled with illicit drug use disorder.

Rise in the awareness among the patients and their family members regarding the health problems and side-effects surge the growth of the market. As per the depth of addiction, different treatments are provided such as Impatient drug abuse treatment which allows fully focused and intensive environment to the patient, long-term treatment for highly addicted patients and outpatient substance abusive treatment for patients with mild substance abuse disorder. Moreover, government initiatives, interventions and encouragement to deteriorate substance abuse across the countries supports the market growth.

For Instance: As per Economic Times in India in September 2017, government passed first National Policy to fight against drug addicts by appointing specialist doctors and facilities to treat the addicts in all accreted de-addiction centers and government hospitals. However, poor availability of substance abuse treatment centers in some countries and lower access to the treatments are the major restraining factors which impede the growth of Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of global Substance Abuse Treatment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to rise in the number of population affected by substance abusive disorder. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising awareness regarding substance abuse and developing economic conditions across countries like China and India would create lucrative growth prospects for the Substance Abuse Treatment market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Alkermes plc (Ireland)

Allergan, Inc. (Ireland)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK)

Mylan N.V.(US)

Pfizer Inc. (US)

Purdue Pharma L.P. (US)

Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals (UK)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Forest Laboratories Ltd. (US)

Accord Healthcare Ltd. (UK)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Abuse Type:

Alcohol Dependence

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction

Drug Abuse

Others

By End-User:

Outpatient Treatment Centers

Residential Treatment Centers

Inpatient Treatment Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROEAsia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

