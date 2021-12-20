Wang Leehom officially apologizes to Lee Jinglei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese-American singer Wang Leehom (王力宏) on Monday (Dec. 20) formally apologized to his ex-wife Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾) for failing to "manage the marriage properly."

After a heated online exchange over their acrimonious divorce over the weekend, Wang issued an official statement on his Weibo account at noon Monday apologizing for his transgressions during the marriage. The following is the full text of his post:

"After thinking it over, I should take all the responsibility as a man. I will no longer provide any explanations or defense. I didn't manage the marriage properly, caused trouble for my family, and didn't give the public the image that an idol should have. It was all my fault.

Here, I solemnly apologize to my parents, Jinglei, and the children. Having divorced, arguing about the past is meaningless. From now on, I will pay attention to my words and deeds. I will take on the responsibilities of a father, son, and public figure. I will financially support Jinglei and the children as much as possible.

I am going to quit work temporarily and set aside time to accompany my parents and children to make up for the damage caused by this turmoil.

Jinglei, we still have to take care of and raise three children together. I will transfer the house you're living in to your name. I will also participate in the whole process of rearing the children and bear the expenses.

I will take all the responsibility for mishandling the incident (divorce). I again apologize to everyone."