Lee Jinglei accuses Wang Leehom of sexual addiction in retort to post

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lee Jinglei (李靚蕾), the ex-wife of disgraced crooner Wang Leehom (王力宏), on Sunday (Dec. 19) responded to his first public statement on her accusations of infidelity by accusing him of mentally abusing her and alleging he had been diagnosed with sexual addiction and narcissistic personality disorder.

After two days of silence following Lee's bombshell nine-page tirade on Instagram about their stormy relationship, Wang issued his first official statement on the matter on his Facebook page.

In the post, he denied being unfaithful to Lee during their marriage and claimed he was coerced into the marriage after her pregnancy. He claimed that she had originally demanded RMB$200 million worth of assets, and he said he would later respond to her 5,000-word "false accusation" in more detail.

At 2 a.m. on Monday morning (Dec. 20), Lee fired off a retort to Wang's statement on Instagram, including details from their divorce agreement and correspondence with a psychologist:

"Mr. Wang, it is a pity that we have to get to this point. It is really unbearable. You really do everything to protect yourself. It is not shameful to make mistakes, but it is shameful not to repent. You continue to lie to and deceive the public. I remember you told me that you think the best way to manage public relations is to try to destroy another person's reputation and mislead the public to shift the focus."

Lee then offered details to rebut Wang's claims, one by one, including his denial that he knew Lee when she was 16 to dodge accusations of illegal sexual behavior with an underage girl.

In regard to dividing property in the divorce, she presented a soft copy of the alimony, which clearly states that the property she asked for — a house in Los Angeles — and a stock investment had been in the names of the "respective" parties during the marriage and that she has the legal right to claim them.



(Instagram image, Lee Jinglei image)



(Lee Jinglei Instagram image)

Lee also denied Wang's claims that portray her as mentally disabled by presenting a professional analysis from one of the two psychologists they visited. The document describes Lee as a person who has suffered mental abuse, humiliation, and gaslighting for a long time.

Lee proceeded to quote the analysis, which claims Wang has a sex addiction and narcissistic personality disorder, adding weight to her accusations against the idol, who has cultivated a reputation for being clean-cut.