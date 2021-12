Penguins beat Devils 3-2 for 7th straight victory

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) slows up New Jersey Devils left wing Janne Kuokkanen (59) during the first period of an NHL hockey game,... Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) slows up New Jersey Devils left wing Janne Kuokkanen (59) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) gloves the puck as New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) looks for a rebound during the first ... Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry (35) gloves the puck as New Jersey Devils center Dawson Mercer (18) looks for a rebound during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) checks Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) during the second period of an NHL hocke... New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) checks Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Marcus Pettersson (28) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New Jersey Devils center Pavel Zacha (37) is tripped by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) during the second period of an NHL hockey game... New Jersey Devils center Pavel Zacha (37) is tripped by Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang (58) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. Letang received a two-minute penalty for the tripping. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New Jersey Devils left wing Janne Kuokkanen (59) battles for the puck along the boards with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) and Mike... New Jersey Devils left wing Janne Kuokkanen (59) battles for the puck along the boards with Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) and Mike Matheson (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) hits the ice as Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) chases the puck during the first period... New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) hits the ice as Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) chases the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reaches for the puck as New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) and Penguins right wing Kasperi Kap... Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) reaches for the puck as New Jersey Devils center Michael McLeod (20) and Penguins right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) look on during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) celebrates his goal with defenseman John Marino (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game agains... Pittsburgh Penguins center Teddy Blueger (53) celebrates his goal with defenseman John Marino (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Sunday, Dec.19, 2021, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Danton Heinen, Teddy Blueger and Mike Matheson scored in the Pittsburgh Penguins' seventh straight win, beating the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Sunday night.

Tristan Jarry made 17 saves for Pittsburgh, and Dominik Simon, Chad Ruhwedel, Marcus Pettersson and Jason Zucker each had assists as the team improved to 12-2-1 in its past 15 games. The Penguins have allowed just 10 goals in their past seven games.

Forwards Janne Kuokkanen and Nathan Bastian scored for New Jersey, and Jon Gillies stopped 19 shots in his first start for the Devils since being acquired from the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. New Jersey lost its sixth straight and fell for the 12th time in its past 13 games.

The Penguins' penalty kill, which has allowed an NHL-low six power-play goals, stymied four of New Jersey’s five power-play chances.

Pittsburgh's first goal came at 9:19 of the first period on a power-play when Blueger intercepted Jack Hughes’ errant pass, warded off Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton and beat Gillies between the pads. It was Blueger’s seventh goal of the season, and Pittsburgh’s first short-handed tally.

It also was New Jersey’s NHL-high sixth short-handed goal allowed. New Jersey ranks tied for last in the NHL in power-play efficiency, scoring just 11 power-play goals on 88 this season (12.5 percent)

Heinen boosted Pittsburgh’s lead at 1:03 in the second when he took a cross-ice feed from Pettersson and ripped a snap shot past Gillies’ stick. Matheson added insurance with his third of the season at 9:31 of the third.

Jarry is tied for second-most games played (24) among NHL goalies this season and picked up his 15th win, which is tied for third-most in the league. He sealed Sunday's win with a last-second save on Devils forward Andreas Johnsson.

MIXING IT UP

Jarry picked up his first penalty minutes of the season when he was given a double minor for butt-ending Devils defenseman Mason Geertsen during the second period. Jarry now has 16 career penalty minutes.

BREAK IN PLAY

The Devils were scheduled to host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday in their final game before the NHL’s annual holiday break, but that game was postponed due to the league’s pause on cross-border travel in light of COVID-19 outbreaks.

BRATT’S BACK

Devils forward Jesper Bratt returned after missing their game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday with a non-COVID-related illness. Bratt, who leads New Jersey with 24 points in 29 games, was minus-2.

UP NEXT

The Devils and Penguins will face off again Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

