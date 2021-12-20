Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai says she was not sexually assaulted

'I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me,' Peng said in a video posted by Singaporian media outlet Lianhe Zaobao 'I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me,' Peng said in a video posted by Singaporian media outlet Lianhe Zaobao

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai said on Sunday that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made in November had been misunderstood.

"First, I need to stress one point that is extremely important, I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me, I have to clearly stress this point," Peng said in the video posted by Lianhe Zaobao, a Singapore media outlet.

"With regards to Weibo, it’s about my personal privacy ... There’s been a lot of misunderstanding … There [should be] no distorted interpretation," Peng said, referring to the original post to the Chinese social media platform, without elaborating.

Concerns over sexual assault

In her November post, Peng appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

Her post was quickly deleted and she was not seen in public for nearly three weeks, prompting concern among the international tennis community and rights groups.

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) suspended tournaments in China because of fears for her well-being.

Peng said on Sunday that she had been living at home in Beijing without supervision. She added that she had personally written a letter in November to WTA boss Steve Simon, in which she denied the allegation of assault.

Simon said at the time he "had a hard time believing" that the tennis star had actually written the email.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cross-country skiing event in Shanghai, Peng's comments on Sunday are believed to come in the first foreign press interview since her November post.

Peng did not mention Zhang.

The tennis player has so far held two video calls with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) with Beijing just weeks away from hosting the Winter Games.

