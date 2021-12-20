Alexa
Consumers’ Foundation urges ractopamine labeling for Taiwan’s meat imports

Referendum to ban ractopamine-laced pork rejected, but controversy lingers

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/20 11:44
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Consumers' Foundation is calling for mandatory ractopamine labeling for all meat imports after the rejection of a controversial referendum on pork laden with the leanness-enhancing feed additive.

The referendum that asks for a ban on the import of ractopamine-laced pork products failed to pass on Saturday (Dec. 18), a result some believe will be beneficial to U.S.-Taiwan relations. Last year the Tsai administration relaxed restrictions on American pork, on which the feed additive is widely-used, in a move to push for closer trade ties with the U.S.

The foundation suggests that the low turnout for the vote, which registered 41.09%, means that many did not express their stance on the issue. Meanwhile, the fact that those opposing such a ban account for only 20.84% of the total eligible voters, a mere 0.98% more than the ones agreeing, indicates the pork policy has not secured enough mandate from the people.

At the core of the controversy is whether such meat is harmful to human health, and thus a more active approach to ensuring food safety is needed. This can be achieved by requiring ractopamine labeling for all meat imports for better discerning, the foundation argues.

Currently, the law only mandates origin labeling for relevant products, but no direct reference to whether they contain ractopamine. The government must also enforce inspection of meat imports to protect people’s rights, it said.
