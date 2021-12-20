Tanoto Foundation Donates S$1 million to Business China

The Gift Supports Business China’s Business Leaders Programmes Over Next Five Years

Tanoto Foundation is bolstering these initiatives with a donation of S$1 million for the following five main programmes over the next five years:

Distinguished Leaders Dialogue Series: Business China's flagship dialogue series, featuring Singapore's eminent political leaders as speakers to share their invaluable insights on pertinent issues and trends related to China and ASEAN. Prominent Business Leaders Dialogue Series: Business China's flagship dialogue series featuring prominent business leaders who are Business China's members from diverse industries, to share perspectives, engage and foster deeper links among members. Advanced Leaders Programme: participants, including high potential public officers, Young Business Leaders and next generation business leaders from Singapore and China, attend classes and visit companies in Singapore and China for an experiential learning journey. Advanced Leaders Programme Alumni Engagement Activities by Business China Advanced Leaders Alumni Club Executive Committee. The Youth Interns Exchange Scheme: A scholarship scheme awarded by Tanoto Foundation to students who are placed on the scheme and via internship placements in China.





Business China CEO Ms Tin Pei Ling said: "We are grateful to the Tanoto Foundation for its donation of S$1 million to Business China over the next five years. Their generosity will go a long way in supporting our efforts to cultivate new generations of bilingual and bicultural Singaporeans. Business China will also continue to work closely with strategic partners to offer premium opportunities and platforms for learning and collaboration so as to cultivate Singapore-China-savvy talents, build networks and deepen relations to catalyse future bilateral cooperation."

Mr Bey Soo Khiang, Executive Advisor at Tanoto Foundation said: "At the heart of what we do is to improve people's lives is through knowledge and education. Business China is an excellent platform that enables current and future business leaders to share knowledge, learnings and experiences through its curated programmes. It is timely for Tanoto Foundation to provide an extra boost to these initiatives during a time when Singapore businesses and their leaders are looking to rebuild from the impact of COVID-19."

With operations in Indonesia, China and Singapore, Tanoto Foundation focuses on three main pillars namely: 1) leveraging education to accelerate equal opportunities, 2) developing the next generation of leaders, and 3) supporting medical research and healthcare to improve health standards – all with a common outcome of improving lives. Tanoto Foundation's donation to Business China is part of its commitment to develop future leaders across Asia. It has designed and implemented holistic leadership development programmes for select tertiary students in Singapore and Indonesia, and continues to support international talent development training programmes through China's Belt and Road Initiative.

In Singapore, Tanoto Foundation has partnered universities including National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University and Singapore Management University to provide scholarships through a S$7 million endowment fund. In terms of medical philanthropy, it donated a total of S$16m in support of medical research and initiatives including the establishment of professorships in diabetes, oncology and cardiology research; the formation of Viral Research and Experimental Medicine Centre with SingHealth Duke-NUS; and the launch of the Tanoto Foundation Centre for Child and Maternal Health Programmes with KK Women's and Children's Hospital to drive research in early child health and maternal health.

Business China, a non-profit organisation, was launched on 19 November 2007 by Singapore late Founding Prime Minister Mr Lee Kuan Yew and then Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao. Its mission is to nurture an inclusive bilingual and bicultural group of Singaporeans through extensive use of the Chinese language as the medium of communication, to sustain Singapore's multi-cultural heritage, and to develop a cultural and economic bridge linking the world and China. Harnessing the support of the public sector and private enterprises, Business China aims to strengthen the ties between Singapore and China, through a series of activities and initiatives.

About Tanoto Foundation

Tanoto Foundation is an independent philanthropic organization founded by Sukanto Tanoto and Tinah Bingei Tanoto based on the belief that every person should have the opportunity to realize his or her full potential. Tanoto Foundation programs stem from the belief that quality education accelerates equal opportunity. We harness the transformative strength of education to realize people's full potential and improve lives. Tanoto Foundation focuses on making an impact in three areas: improving learning environments, future leaders development, as well as medical research and sciences.

About Business China

Launched in November 2007 by Founding Patron and Singapore's Founding Prime Minister Mr Lee Kuan Yew, Business China's mission is to nurture an inclusive bilingual and bicultural group of Singaporeans through extensive use of the Chinese language as the medium of communication, so as to sustain our multi-cultural heritage, and to develop a cultural and economic bridge linking the world and China.

For more information, please visit www.businesschina.org.sg.





