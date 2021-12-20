Former Japan PM says China may draw inspiration from tensions at Ukranian border to take Taiwan

PLA troops march past military vehicles in 2017 in Inner Mongolia. PLA troops march past military vehicles in 2017 in Inner Mongolia. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has recently said that however the world responds to Russia’s deployment of soldiers at its border with Ukraine is also significant in the context of tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Abe delivered a speech in Fukuoka on (Dec. 19) about the political stances Japan should take today and in the future. He said that China has tried to change the status quo in the South China Sea and the Diaoyu Islands with its immense military power, CNA reported.

China does not conceal its ambition to take over Taiwan and has increased its military threat toward it, he added.

The former prime minister said that if China invades Taiwan, the situation may lead to an "existential crisis" for Japan. This is a very serious matter, and it is necessary to clearly announce this fact in advance, he said.

Abe mentioned China could draw inspiration from the deployment of Russian troops at the Ukrainian border in its military strategy toward Taiwan. He posed the question, “If the international community cannot prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, what will China think?”

Abe also emphasized that in order to strengthen solidarity in the US-Japan alliance, Japan must also have the strength to “strike back” militarily.

The former prime minister previously said Japan cannot allow Taiwan to be violated by force. “An emergency in Taiwan is an emergency for Japan,” he said.

He warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) not to "go astray" and said carrying out an attack on Taiwan is tantamount to economic suicide.