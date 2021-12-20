Alexa
Chinese reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

60 Chinese aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone so far in December

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/20 10:41
Chinese Y-8 RECCE plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military spotter plane flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Sunday (Dec. 19), marking the 16th intrusion this month.

A single People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

Sixty Chinese planes have been tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ so far this month, made up of 36 fighter jets, 2 bombers, and 22 spotter planes. Chinese military aircraft have been monitored in Taiwan’s identification zone every day this month except for on Dec. 5, 12, and 17.

Since September last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Chinese reconnaissance plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZFlight path of Chinese plane on Dec. 19. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

Updated : 2021-12-20 11:30 GMT+08:00

