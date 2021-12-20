Alexa
Steele leads Abilene Christian over Howard Payne 112-41

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 08:22
ABILENE, Texas (AP) — Cameron Steele had 18 points to lead five Abilene Christian players in double figures as the Wildcats extended their win streak to eight games, routing Howard Payne 112-41 on Sunday. Ja'Sean Jackson added 15 points for the Wildcats. Tobias Cameron chipped in 11, Logan McLaughlin scored 11 and Damien Daniels had 10. Jackson also had eight rebounds.

Abilene Christian is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

The 112 points were a season best for Abilene Christian (8-2). Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets' 26.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Abilene Christian opponent this season.

Jerren Godfrey had 9 points for the Yellow Jackets.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-20 10:02 GMT+08:00

