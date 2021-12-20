Peng Shuai squirms when asked about leaving China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - During an allegedly "impromptu interview" which was released over the weekend, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai became noticeably nervous when asked when she will leave China next and her daily routine.

On Sunday (Dec. 19), Singapore state-controlled newspaper Lianhe Zaobao posted video of Peng attending the cross-country skiing event “FIS Cross-Country Skiing China City Tour’ in Shanghai with Yao Ming. A reporter from the newspaper is then seen walking up to Peng, for an "impromptu interview," though many observers have expressed skepticism that the interview was indeed spontaneous as opposed to being staged by government officials.

After first appearing unnaturally surprised about the reporter's presence and confused about intentions, Peng agrees to the interview. The reporter started by asking if she had indeed composed the email sent to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) stating that the allegations about former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) sexually assaulting Peng were "not true."

Peng responded that she had a few points that she wanted to clarify, "First, I need to stress one point that is extremely important, I have never said or written that anyone has sexually assaulted me, I have to clearly stress this point." Seemingly acknowledging that she did indeed author the bombshell post on her post on Weibo on Nov.2, she said this is a "private matter."

She went on to say that "people have many misunderstandings" about her Weibo post. She claimed that "none of the distorted interpretations exist."

As for her email to WTA CEO Steve Simon, she said that she wrote a Chinese version, but because her English ability is not good enough to make a proper translation, she did not compose an English draft. She said that the English version that was posted by China's state-run media outlet CGTN on Twitter was not authored by her but correct in its meaning.

Regarding the interview with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), she said she did not remember exactly when it took place. When asked if she was interviewed from her home, she confirmed that this was the case.

When asked if she plans to travel outside of China, Peng's smile disappeared, and she went silent. Peng can be seen looking to her left side and blinking faster.

Peng then starts to indicate she might when the situation with the pandemic becomes "safer," but before finishing that thought, she stressed that she currently does not have any overseas tournaments scheduled. She started to say "I would not make any other extra..."

"If under normal" (circumstances)... If you wish that... such as... I do not know, such as to watch tournaments and such... normal." She then murmured, "you cannot say I would go just to prove something."

She then awkwardly stammered: "What would the purpose of going now?" She then nervously laughed and grimaced.

The reporter then asked what she currently does on a daily basis. Peng became noticeably uncomfortable with the question, looked to her left again, and started to walk away.

Grimacing again as she walked away, Peng said "Uh, this I think... leave this to the next time I have time to share this with everyone."