French National Assembly delegation departs Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The French National Assembly delegation, headed by Francois de Rugy, chair of the Taiwan-France Friendship Group, departed Taiwan on Sunday (Dec. 20) after meeting with a slew of ministers and top government officials.

The group boarded EVA Air flight BR-87 and took off at 11:50 pm, CNA reported. They did not issue any final statement but said “Taiwan, thank you” in Mandarin before leaving.

At the invitation of the Taiwan government, the group of French politicians met with President Tsai Ing-wen, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), and Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王梅花).

Additionally, Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) presented Rugy with the Congressional Diplomacy Honorary Medal, marking the first time it has been given to a member of the French Parliament.

The six-member group, which included Jean-Luc Reitzer, Frederique Dumas, Jean Francois Mbaye, Aina Kuric, and Jean-Louis Bricout, had arrived in Taiwan on Dec. 15. to seek common areas of concern and spearhead closer bilateral cooperation.