DeVries, Djamgouz lead Drake over UT Martin 80-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 07:26
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Tucker DeVries and Okay Djamgouz scored 15 points apiece as Drake won its seventh straight home game, easily defeating UT Martin 80-54 on Sunday.

The game was a last-minute replacement as both Drake and UT Martin had other, originally scheduled contests derailed by COVID-19 concerns.

Djamgouz reached a career high in scoring. Darnell Brodie added 12 points for the Bulldogs (8-4), while Ayo Akinwole and ShanQuan Hemphill each had 10.

KJ Simon had 13 points for the Skyhawks (4-8). Chris Nix added nine points and 11 rebounds.

