Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

23 injured when cable pedestrian bridge collapses in Mexico

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 06:52
23 injured when cable pedestrian bridge collapses in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A pedestrian suspension bridge collapsed Sunday in southern Mexico, dumping a group heading to a Christmas party into a ravine and sending 23 people to the hospital, authorities said.

The civil defense office in the Pacific coast state of Oaxaca said people from the town of Santos Reyes Nopala were walking over the bridge to get to a party when the structure failed.

The injured included 12 adults and 11 children. Many were taken to a hospital in the nearby beach resort of Puerto Escondido.

Such bridges are not uncommon in rural Mexico. Most are supported by a combination of steel cables and wooden planks, but some are built with ropes. It was not clear which type of bridge was involved in the collapse.

Updated : 2021-12-20 08:32 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Taiwan voters reject four referendum questions in victory for government
Taiwan voters reject four referendum questions in victory for government
Taiwan president welcomes rejection of four referendum initiatives
Taiwan president welcomes rejection of four referendum initiatives
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan's referendums steeped in irony
Taiwan's referendums steeped in irony
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore