Cunane helps No. 2 N.C. State women rout Virginia 82-55

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Elissa Cunane had 17 points and six rebounds and No. 2 North Carolina State routed Virginia 82-55 on Sunday.

Raina Perez added 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting for N.C. State (11-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Camille Hobby had 10 points.

Amadine Toi led Virginia (3-8, 0-1) with 20 points. Taylor Valladay added 11.

N.C. State used a 19-9 run early in the second half to pull away. Cunane had eight points over that stretch. She also had two steals in the game and made all five free throws.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: It wasn’t enough to beat N.C. State, but the Cavaliers shot remarkably well from behind the arc, making a season-high nine 3-pointers. Virginia shot better than 40% from 3-point range for the third time this season.

N.C. State: After losing in overtime to No. 17 Georgia on Thursday, the Wolfpack responded by blowing out a conference foe. The Wolfpack turned the ball over 16 times against the Bulldogs, and trimmed that number down to 10 against the Cavaliers. N.C. State forced Virginia into 20 turnovers too.

UP NEXT

Virginia: At Texas Southern on Wednesday.

N.C. State: At Clemson on Dec. 30.

