Bowling Green beats Robert Morris 100-74

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 06:07
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden and Joe Reece scored 19 points apiece as Bowling Green romped past Robert Morris 100-74 on Sunday.

Brenton Mills and Chandler Turner each added 13 points for the Falcons. Trey Diggs chipped in 11.

Bowling Green (6-4) totaled 53 second-half points, a season high, and reached 100 points for the second time this season, both of them wins.

Matt Mayers had 15 points for the Colonials (1-9). Michael Green III added 14 points and five steals. Kam Farris had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-20 08:30 GMT+08:00

