Penn carries Long Island past Army 90-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Eral Penn had 23 points as Long Island routed Army 90-65 on Sunday.

Penn shot 4 for 6 from distance and the Sharks made a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Ty Flowers had 17 points and nine rebounds for Long Island (3-7). Isaac Kante added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Tre Wood had 11 points and seven assists.

Josh Caldwell had 11 points for the Black Knights (6-5). Kwabena Davis added 10 points. Jalen Rucker had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com