Ledlum double-double leads Harvard past Holy Cross 62-54

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 05:58
BOSTON (AP) — Chris Ledlum had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Harvard to a 62-54 win over Holy Cross on Sunday.

Noah Kirkwood had 11 points for Harvard (7-4). Samuel Silverstein added six rebounds.

Kyrell Luc had 17 points for the Crusaders (2-10), whose losing streak reached six games. Caleb Kenney added 10 points and 11 rebounds. Louth-M Coulibaly had 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-20 08:29 GMT+08:00

