Taylor carries SIU-Edwardsville over William Woods 84-29

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 05:29
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Ray'Sean Taylor had 21 points as Southern Illinois-Edwardsville easily defeated NAIA-member William Woods 84-29 on Sunday.

Taylor hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Courtney Carter had 15 points and 10 rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville (6-6), which earned its fourth straight home victory. DeeJuan Pruitt added 10 points and nine rebounds. Desmond Polk had six rebounds.

SIU-Edwardsville posted a season-high 23 assists. Meanwhile, the Owls' 29 points on 20.0 percent shooting represented the worst marks by an SIU-Edwardsville opponent this season.

The Cougars dominated the first half and led 43-16 at the break. Their 41 points in the second half were a season high for the team.

Makenzie Fessler had 14 points for the Owls.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

