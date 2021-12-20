Alexa
Papas scores 30 to lead Monmouth past Colgate 77-66

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 05:24
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 30 points as Monmouth topped Colgate 77-66 on Sunday.

Papas shot 6 for 9 on 3-pointers.

Walker Miller had 15 points and eight rebounds for Monmouth (10-2). Shavar Reynolds Jr. added nine assists. Nikkei Rutty had seven rebounds.

Tucker Richardson had 17 points for the Raiders (4-8). Jack Ferguson added 11 points. Keegan Records had 14 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

