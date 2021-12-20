Alexa
Kelly, Steadman lift UMass past Fairfield 77-73 in OT

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 05:33
Kelly, Steadman lift UMass past Fairfield 77-73 in OT

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Michael Steadman had 20 points as UMass defeated Fairfield 77-73 in overtime on Sunday.

C.J. Kelly had 13 points for UMass (7-5), including the last five in regulation to force overtime at 65-65. The win was the Minutemen's sixth consecutive home victory. Javohn Garcia added 13 points. Rich Kelly had 12 points and six rebounds.

Allan Jeanne-Rose scored a career-high 21 points for the Stags (8-4), whose five-game winning streak was snapped. Supreme Cook added 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jesus Cruz had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-20 07:00 GMT+08:00

