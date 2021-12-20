Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf Coast past Mercer 67-55

By Associated Press
2021/12/20 05:20
Dunn-Martin leads Florida Gulf Coast past Mercer 67-55

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin had 20 points and 12 assists as Florida Gulf Coast beat Mercer 67-55 on Sunday.

Cyrus Largie had 15 points and eight rebounds for Florida Gulf Coast (10-3), which earned its fourth straight victory. Kevin Samuel added 11 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Matt Halvorsen had 11 points.

James Glisson III had 19 points for Mercer (7-5), which had won five in a row. Jalen Johnson added 18 points and 12 rebounds. Felipe Haase had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-20 06:59 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Wang Leehom's wife releases IG post alleging numerous infidelities
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Full text of Lee Jinglei’s post about ex-husband Wang Leehom
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Rumored mistresses, business partners of Wang Leehom respond to scandal
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Wang Leehom files for divorce from Taiwanese wife
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Full text of Wang Leehom's response to Lee Jing-lei's allegations
Taiwan voters reject four referendum questions in victory for government
Taiwan voters reject four referendum questions in victory for government
Taiwan president welcomes rejection of four referendum initiatives
Taiwan president welcomes rejection of four referendum initiatives
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
NFL takes knee for China by including Taiwan in map
Taiwan's referendums steeped in irony
Taiwan's referendums steeped in irony
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore
Taiwan resumes military cooperation with Singapore